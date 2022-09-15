Xi questions Putin over 'concerns' with war in Ukraine in face to face meeting

In their first face to face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly voiced "concerns" Thursday over the six-month-long war, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position," Putin said, according to Reuters.

GRAHAM, BLUMENTHAL CALL FOR RUSSIA TO JOIN LIST OF STATE SPONSORS OF TERRORISM, SAY CRIMES ARE 'GENOCIDE'

Though it is unclear what issues Beijing would like addressed when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which it has refused to condemn or refer to as a war, Putin thanked Xi for his "balanced position…when it comes to the Ukraine crisis."

The pair met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which was attended by six other nations including India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Xi and Putin reportedly took aim at the U.S. during the day’s meet up and accused it of taking "ugly" strides to maintain global domination by aiding Kyiv.

"Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly shape," Putin said during his opening remarks at the summit. "They are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of countries on the globe."

RUSSIA DECRIES UKRAINE'S CALLS FOR NATO-LIKE SECURITY COALITION AS 'PROLOGUE' TO WWIII

Xi took a more delicate approach and said he was ready to "set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role to take the rapidly changing world on a track of sustainable and positive development."

Iran is now also set to join the SCO, and on Thursday signed a memorandum to join the expanding security body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Putin, who has looked to Tehran to provide arms as its supplies dwindle in Ukraine, championed the move and said any remaining steps towards Iran’s partnership were just a "formality."

"We are very happy about this," Putin said according to a Tass report. "We have done everything for Iran to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."