Xi reaches out to Biden, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’ from COVID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chloe Folmar
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out to President Joe Biden on Friday to wish him a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Chinese state media reports that Jinping sent a “message of sympathy” about the COVID-19 infection saying that he hopes Biden will recover soon.

Biden and Jinping are set to speak one-on-one within the next week for the first time since March, the president announced on Wednesday.

“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days,” Biden told reporters at a Maryland air base.

Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to the White House.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, who is “fully vaccinated and twice boosted” is taking antiviral Paxlovid for the infection.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” wrote Jean-Pierre in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • SKorea to lift ban on NKorea TV, newspapers despite tensions

    South Korea plans to lift its decadeslong ban on public access to North Korean television, newspapers and other media as part of its efforts to promote mutual understanding between the rivals, officials said Friday, despite animosities over the North's recent missile tests. In a policy report to new President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it will gradually open the door for North Korean broadcasts, media and publications to try to boost mutual understanding, restore the Korean national identity and prepare for a future unification. Ministry officials said South Korea will start by allowing access to North Korean broadcasts to try to encourage North Korea to take similar steps.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: long COVID, Biden, omicron BA.5 subvariant & more

    Each week, we offer you a roundup of noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Republican candidates for 7th district make pitches in radio forum as Missouri primary nears

    All eight Republicans running for southwest Missouri's U.S. House seat participated in a KWTO radio forum on Wednesday evening.

  • Libya's west-based govt calls for stop to Tripoli clashes

    One of Libya’s rival governments on Friday called on militias to stop fighting, after clashes broke out overnight in the country’s capital, Tripoli, killing at least one civilian and forcing around 200 people to flee the area. The Libyan Presidential Council, based in Tripoli, said in a statement early in the morning that all forces involved should go back to their bases immediately. It was the latest violence to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war, and comes as Libya is in a political stalemate between two rival sets of authorities.

  • This week in COVID: Biden tests positive; BA.5 dominates new cases; Novavax an option for unvaccinated

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday; BA.5 continues to dominate new cases; and more of this week's COVID news.

  • Biden Had Received a Second Booster. Here's Why It Wasn't Enough to Prevent Infection.

    President Joe Biden’s coronavirus infection is a stark illustration that the COVID vaccines, powerful as they are, are far from the bulletproof shields that scientists once hoped for. Biden has received multiple doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; his most recent shot, a second booster, was on March 30. Studies suggest that those doses will provide a powerful bulwark against severe illness — and indeed, the president has only mild symptoms so far after testing positive on Thursday, according t

  • A Jan. 6 Mystery: Why Did It Take So Long to Deploy the National Guard?

    WASHINGTON — As the House committee investigating Jan. 6 used its prime-time hearing Thursday to document President Donald Trump’s lack of forceful response to the attack on the Capitol by his supporters, it again raised one of the enduring mysteries of that day: Why did it take so long to deploy the National Guard? The hearing did not fully answer the question, but it shed light on Trump’s refusal to push for troops to assist police officers who were overrun by an angry mob determined to halt t

  • Mariupol residents struggle amid the rubble

    STORY: The fighting for control of the strategic port city of Mariupol ended two months ago with a victory for Russia.Thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee.Those who stayed behind now face a new battle: how to survive among its ruins.Reuters reporters recently visited Mariupol and were free to speak to locals. They were not escorted by Russian-backed officials."You start a fire, you cook food, breakfast for the children. In the afternoon you go find some work or get your dry ration to feed the children dinner. It's Groundhog Day, as they say: you wake up and it's always the same."Mariupol was once home to 430,000 people. Only tens of thousands remain.The United Nations says 90 percent of the city’s buildings were destroyed in Russia's attempt to dislodge Mariupol’s defenders.A top official from the world body said last month 1,348 civilians were killed.Kyiv puts that number at 22,000.The World Health Organization and Ukrainian officials warn that without running water or a functioning sewage system, Mariupol is at risk of a cholera outbreak as rubbish and human remains rot under the summer heat.Despite the hardships, some said they welcomed Moscow's rule."We have come to our senses a little bit; we are glad that we survived and that we found our children. The main thing is that I believe that there will be peace and everything will be fine here, and Russia will not abandon us."Some residents interviewed by Reuters said they recognized things had got a little better since the fighting ended but said that overall, the situation remained dire.

  • Prosecutors set to urge conviction of Trump ex-adviser Bannon

    Federal prosecutors are due to make their final pitch to jurors on Friday to convict Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former presidential adviser, on charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecution and defense are expected to deliver closing arguments to the 12-member jury in federal court, with deliberations expected to begin afterward. The defense rested its case on Thursday without calling any witnesses after the prosecution rested on Wednesday, having called two witnesses over two days.

  • Why Isn’t Russia jamming GPS harder in Ukraine?

    The importance of GPS as a military tool was underscored by Kremlin media in November 2021 as troops were massing along the Ukraine border. After Russia demonstrated it could destroy a satellite in space, a television commentator known to be an unofficial mouthpiece of President Putin said the nation could “blind NATO” by shooting down all GPS satellites.

  • China Poised to Welcome First Foreign Leader Since Olympics

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set for the first visit to China by a foreign leader since the Olympics in February, a sign the diplomatic isolation of the world’s No. 2 economy due to its Covid Zero strategy may be easing.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Three Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Colla

  • The Four Seasons in Istanbul Has Just Reopened After a Meticulous Two-Year Renovation

    The boutique hotel has been updated throughout and outfitted with fancy new dining spots.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Snap, Twitter, Mattel And Seagate Technology In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures steady amid renewed recession risk; Snap shares plunge after ad sector warning; Twitter shares lower with Q2 earnings in focus; Mattel shares dip after solid Q2 profits, price hikes and Seagate warning hits memory chip makers.

  • Trump & Pence endorse AZ opponents

    Former president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence will be in Arizona Friday, and they have endorsed opponents in multiple different state elections.

  • Gavin Newsom attacks Texas Gov. Abbott over gun laws weeks after going after DeSantis

    Gavin Newsom is attacking Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott after stoking speculation with his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

  • Is a Social Security Number the Same as an Individual Taxpayer Number?

    If you live or work in the United States, the federal government has your number -- but which kind depends on your residency status. If you live or work in the U.S., you'll need either a Social...

  • UK boosts arms supply to Ukraine with more anti-tank weapons

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds. "Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion," Wallace said in a statement.

  • China's ambassador tries to cast ‘no limits’ with Russia as a ‘misunderstanding’

    Qin Gang said China is not interested in “confrontation,” adding that both Russia and China share a common rejection of the “Cold War mentality.”

  • Former Trump White House security official says that if Trump walked to the Capitol on January 6 it would have become 'an insurrection, a coup'

    Crucially, the security official's testimony appears to confirm part of what Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interrupts COVID-19 coordinator to say it 'doesn't matter' where Biden caught the virus

    Jean-Pierre later clarified her response, saying "what's important now is that ... he's working from the residence on behalf of the American people."