Xi reaches out to Biden, wishes him ‘speedy recovery’ from COVID

Chinese President Xi Jinping reached out to President Joe Biden on Friday to wish him a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Chinese state media reports that Jinping sent a “message of sympathy” about the COVID-19 infection saying that he hopes Biden will recover soon.

Biden and Jinping are set to speak one-on-one within the next week for the first time since March, the president announced on Wednesday.

“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days,” Biden told reporters at a Maryland air base.

Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to the White House.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, who is “fully vaccinated and twice boosted” is taking antiviral Paxlovid for the infection.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” wrote Jean-Pierre in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.