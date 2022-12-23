Xi reaffirms China's governing principle for Hong Kong

FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong on Sep. 23, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong on Friday Dec. 23, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city's prosperity and stability. Lee is on his first trip to Beijing to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders. Xi praised Lee's government for its pragmatism and devotion to safeguarding national security. (AP Photo/Lam Yik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KANIS LEUNG
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to follow the “one country, two systems” governing principle for Hong Kong on Friday, saying it is the “best arrangement” to maintain the city's prosperity and stability.

The principle promises the former British colony the right to retain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years after returning to China’s rule in 1997. But critics say it is becoming increasingly threadbare, especially after Beijing imposed the 2020 National Security Law, which jailed or silenced many dissidents.

“(The central government) fully supports the chief executive and the Hong Kong government to govern in accordance with the law, to promote international cooperation and better integrate into the national development plans,” Xi said during a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.

Lee is on his first trip to the capital to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders.

Xi praised Lee's government for its pragmatism and devotion to safeguarding national security. He also pointed to the new administration's efforts to revitalize the city's economy and address public concerns.

“These show the new vitality of patriots ruling Hong Kong,” he said.

Lee, a former security minister, became the city's fifth chief executive on July 1. In an election in May, Lee won over 99% of the vote from a committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members as the race’s sole candidate.

Lee’s administration has reopened the city without causing major problems in the public health care system amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, and it has also worked on other health care and housing issues, said John Burns, an honorary professor of politics and public administration at the University of Hong Kong.

But creating long-term stability requires the government to engage civil society, which the authorities have “hollowed out in their headlong rush for security,” Burns said.

“We enjoy a fragile stability that has left most citizens out,” he said.

Burns said Lee, appointed partly for his loyalty, has appeared too eager to push Hong Kong’s problems to the central government, pointing to his request for a Beijing ruling that could effectively block pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai from hiring a British lawyer. “This could bode ill for maintaining Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Burns said.

Lee's predecessor Carrie Lam left after five tumultuous years that saw the city rocked by massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, a subsequent political crackdown that crushed dissent, and a coronavirus outbreak that killed thousands of people and hammered the city’s economy.

Regina Ip, a leading member of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s Cabinet, said Lee puts more emphasis on teamwork than Lam did and is more willing to take advice. Ip also served on the council during Lam’s term.

“(Lee’s) a much more pleasant colleague to work with,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • I was a member of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council, which is now being dissolved. The platform is no longer the Twitter I signed up for, and I worry it's no longer safe.

    Eirliani Abdul Rahman resigned from Twitter's Trust and Safety Council days before it was abruptly disbanded.

  • Russia, China sign deal on joint lunar station

    Russia and China have signed a deal to develop a joint lunar station by 2035 after first revealing their plans last year, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

  • Eisai, Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug should be priced below Aduhelm - report

    In a draft report released on Thursday, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said a price range of between $8,500 and $20,600 annually for lecanemab would meet some commonly used thresholds for cost effectiveness. Biogen halved the price of its first Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm last year to $28,200 for a person with average weight, amid tepid sales and reimbursement hurdles. Treatment with lecanemab for patients with Alzheimer's appears to be "promising but inconclusive," ICER said.

  • 2 Mammoth Stocks With Dividends to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    There has been a lot of talk about a possible recession next year, when it might come, about how hard it might be, etc. Two healthcare stocks that are likely to thrive in such an environment include Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The two companies have a big international reach and varied revenue streams that will likely benefit from the expected growth in healthcare spending as our population ages. Cigna's stock is up more than 53% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 is down more than 15% over that same period.

  • Elon Musk has become a 'detriment' to the value of his companies, say 79% of CEOs in new Yale School of Management poll

    Even some of Elon Musk's CEO peers don't seem to be too sure about his business decisions anymore, according to a new poll out from Yale.

  • Amazon: What to Expect in 2023 and Beyond

    The wave of consumer spending that followed caused Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price, sales, and profits to soar. Two of Amazon's three segments, North America and International, posted heavy losses, while the Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment became the saving grace. Let's look at what Amazon has on tap and why the stock's slide could be an opportunity.

  • Airport strikes could go on for months, says PCS union boss

    The boss of the PCS union says Border Force staff strikes on Friday could be the first of many.

  • Europe's Vega rocket crashes back to Earth

    Europe's premier small rocket fails in flight again - the third time in eight outings.

  • Arizona's water crisis is manageable – if we actually do these 3 things

    There are a lot of seemingly disconnected ideas floating around to handle a dramatic water supply decline. Arizona needs a framework to connect them.

  • Suze Orman Says You Should Stay With New Issue Treasury Notes. Is She Right?

    Image source: Getty Images Suze Orman is a well-known personal finance expert and author of numerous books on saving, investing, and more. She often advises her followers to invest in New Issue Treasury Notes (NITNs) as a relatively safe and low-risk way to increase their income.

  • Shell to pay $16m to Nigerian farmers over oil damage

    The farmers say they can now build up their communities once again after the environmental damage.

  • Italy's Vega grounded as investigators probe failed launch

    ROME/PARIS (Reuters) -Italy's Vega rockets have been grounded and an investigation is under way after the latest model failed on its second mission, destroying two Earth-imaging satellites and further complicating Europe's access to space on top of the war in Ukraine. Launch firm Arianespace said on Wednesday a "serious anomaly" occurred two minutes and 27 seconds after the upgraded Vega C left the pad in French Guiana, thwarting efforts to add two satellites to the Pleiades Neo constellation operated by Airbus. "Unfortunately we can say that the mission is lost and I want to deeply apologise," Arianespace Chief Executive Stephane Israel told a video feed of the launch, monitored via space.com.

  • Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID spreads

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked. After widespread protests against strict mitigation measures, China this month began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime, which had taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people. China's official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced - but now looks bound to rise sharply.

  • ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Black Panther’ advance in Oscars shortlist

    Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna just got one step closer to getting Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.

  • North Korea sold arms to Russia's Wagner group, US says

    The White House says North Korea provided missiles and rockets to be used in Ukraine, which Pyongyang denies.

  • China’s Li Urges Hong Kong Leader to Boost Financial Hub Status

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Hong Kong’s leader the city needs to further integrate with the mainland’s development plans and consolidate its role as an international hub. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains

  • China's Li praises Hong Kong leader for reviving economy

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang praised the Hong Kong government's efforts in revitalizing the economy as it rolls back COVID-19 restrictions, in a meeting on Thursday with the territory's leader in Beijing. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is on his first trip to the capital to deliver an annual year-end report to leaders. Li expressed his approval of Lee's work over the past six months, during which most of the city's COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, helping to restore Hong Kong's image as a vibrant financial hub.

  • How Maine lobstermen turned a ‘slap in the face’ from the White House into a policy victory

    The Maine Lobstermen's Association is encouraged that a rider in the 2023 omnibus will temporarily curb a crippling regulation on its famous and historical industry.

  • This viral Aldi dress is taking over TikTok -- see and shop similar looks

    One of the hottest holiday finds of the season has been discovered right at Aldi! The grocery store's Serra Ladies Front Knot Dress has been taking over TikTok, and it's perfect for this festive season. "Shimmer, sparkly and cute" are only a few of the ways shoppers have described the beloved wrap dress.

  • Unsealed Nike employee surveys described a 'boys' club' culture where women were called 'honey' and 'females couldn't possibly play in the sandbox'

    Nike previously described inappropriate behavior at the company as limited to an "insular group of high-level managers."