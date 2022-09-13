Xi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominance

Rebecca Choong Wilkins
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In the almost 1,000 days since Xi Jinping last ventured abroad, China has found itself increasingly isolated within the US-led world order. He’s finally reemerging this week alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin to showcase his vision for a viable alternative.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thursday, Xi and Putin will hold their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, in a sign that Beijing sees the relationship as crucial to countering the US. It will occur on the sidelines of a Chinese-founded security forum in Uzbekistan that gathers countries ranging from India to Iran -- a grouping that aims to accelerate the formation of a multipolar world.

Prior to that, Xi on Wednesday will stop in Kazakhstan, where he unveiled what would be become his signature Belt-and-Road trade-and-infrastructure plan nine years ago. That foreign-policy initiative has since become a focal point of the US and its allies in the Group of Seven, which in June announced plans to raise $600 billion in financing so lower-income countries have an alternative to Chinese cash.

Both stops will reinforce Xi’s vision of a world where China can expand its interests without fearing the threat of economic or military pressure from the US. The Chinese leader will expound on that agenda at a twice-a-decade party congress next month, during which he’s expected to secure a third term as leader of the world’s second-biggest economy.

“Xi Jinping is trying to reorient global affairs in a direction that de-centers Western institutions and promotes groupings and institutions that are more favorable to China’s interests and worldview,” said Trey McArver, co-founder of research firm Trivium China. Xi’s meeting with Putin, he added, “sends a very clear signal that China continues to tilt toward the side of Russia in that conflict.”

The stakes are rising for both Xi and Putin, who declared a “no limits” friendship just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In recent days, Putin has seen Ukraine push back Russian forces and retake large swathes of land, while Xi has been under pressure to adopt stronger measures to prevent Taiwan from boosting relations with the US and its allies.

China has so far avoided doing anything that would make it subject to US sanctions or help Russia win the war, even as Beijing provides Putin with diplomatic support and increases trade with its northern neighbor. China’s interest in helping Russia appears more geared toward rebutting US moves that could also one day be used against Beijing.

After a meeting on Monday with outgoing Russian Ambassador Andrey Denisov, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi said the two countries should work to “promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction.”

“China has not stepped up to supply Russia with weapons or advanced electronics during the war,” said Iikka Korhonen, head of research at Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition. “They are mindful of not violating these actions, at least not in an obvious way, so there are limits about what these so-called allies are prepared to do.”

Moscow has sought to trumpet China’s support for the war. Last week it released statements citing Li Zhanshu, China’s No. 3 official, telling Russian lawmakers that Beijing’s leaders “fully understand the necessity of all the measures taken by Russia aimed at protecting its key interests, we are providing our assistance.”

Russia and China will step up efforts to counter NATO’s expansion and the US-led campaign to keep the two nations in check, Li also said, according to the TASS news agency. “We will battle together their hegemony and the policy of force,” it cited him as saying. The comments weren’t reported by China’s Foreign Ministry or state media.

Putin last week attacked US-led democracies at an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, whose participants included Myanmar’s sanctioned coup leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Western countries are seeking to preserve yesterday’s world order that benefits them and force everyone to live according to the infamous ‘rules,’ which they concocted themselves,” Putin said.

Similar sentiments are likely to be expressed at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The group, set to meet Sept. 15 and 16 in the southeastern Uzbek city of Samarkand, accounts for 42% of the world’s population and 25% of global gross domestic product.

An appearance by Xi at the forum will reinforce the idea of an alternative to US power that includes Western-aligned powers like India and Turkey, according to Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. India has moved closer to the US in recent years, most notably through the Quad grouping that also includes Australia and Japan.

Although the SCO is more symbolism than substance, economic ties within the group are crucial. As inflation surges around the globe, Russia is a source of cheap energy for members such as India.

China’s trade ties with Moscow have expanded despite the US sanctions since the war: Russia’s exports to China jumped nearly 50% to $40.8 billion in the first five months of the year, IMF data show. That includes big increases in oil and gas.

Putin aims to use talks with Xi to expand trade further with China and to obtain more industrial and technological imports to fill the hole left by the absence of Western goods because of sanctions, said Vasily Kashin, an expert on Russia-China ties at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. Chinese exports of cars, televisions and smartphones have all helped Russia fill a void as foreign brands flee.

China sourced almost 40% of its coal imports from Russia this year as authorities reckoned with a domestic energy crisis, up from about 30% during the same period last year, according to customs data. China has also snatched up Russian liquefied-natural-gas shipments at a hefty discount as most other importers shun the fuel. LNG deliveries in August surged to the highest level in about two years, according to ship-tracking data.

Politically, the visits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also allow Xi a comfortable environment to return to the international stage ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November. Xi is prioritizing engagement with “friends and partners” rather than allowing the G-20 meeting to be his first overseas visit since the Covid lockdown, according to Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London.

“China and Xi can effectively set the agenda for this visit, something they cannot be certain of for a G20 summit,” he said. “Engaging with the US and the West is not seen as equal in importance.”

(Updates with Kremlin announcement of Xi talks in 2nd paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin faces rare criticism at home as Ukrainian troops reclaim ground

    For months, Russian state TV has been full of analysts and pundits regurgitating Putin's defense of his "special military operation." That's changing.

  • Ukraine’s SBU captures two Russian agents in Mykolayiv Oblast

    Two Russian agents who were engaged in tracking the movement of Ukrainian troops and spreading Kremlin propaganda have been detained in Mykolayiv Oblast, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Facebook on Sept. 13.

  • China's growing dominance in Latin America a problem, experts say

    From Mexico to Argentina, China seeks to increase its sphere of influence through the Western Hemisphere far beyond economic, political and technological issues

  • EU lawmakers support ban of goods linked to deforestation

    European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a law that would ban the sale in the 27-nation bloc of agriculture products linked to the destruction of forests. MEPs gathered on Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, supported and strengthened a plan from the EU's executive arm with 453 votes to 57, and 123 abstentions. The EU Parliament will now start negotiations on the final text with EU member states.

  • Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - source

    Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday. Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • From Beer to Tomatoes, Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Spilling Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The Belgian brewer of Delirium Tremens beer is facing a real risk of halting production for the first time in more than a century as Europe’s energy crisis creates unexpected ripple effects across the region. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncr

  • Falcons Twitter reacts to Week 1 collapse against the Saints

    Twitter Reactions: Falcons fans endure another gut-wrenching fourth-quarter collapse in Week 1.

  • Germany Snubs Lockheed, Opts for Israeli Air-Defense System

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany has made a preliminary decision to buy Israel’s Arrow 3 air-defense system instead of a rival product manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRuss

  • China is benefitting from LNG sales to Europe as some traders resell non-Russian cargoes at high prices while restocking with cheap Russian fuel

    China managed to get a 50% discount on some LNG supply from the Sakhalin 2 export plant at the far east end of Russia, Bloomberg reported last week.

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron, Baltic Leaders Discuss More Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s battlefield advances and further military aid in a phone call with Baltic leaders Kaja Kallas and Gitanas Nauseda. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Uk

  • Putin and Xi to discuss Ukraine and Taiwan, Kremlin says

    Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at a meeting in Uzbekistan on Thursday which the Kremlin said would hold "special significance" given the geopolitical situation. Xi will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • BMW PGA champ Shane Lowry on team stability: ‘You very rarely see players under-coached. You see a lot … over-coached’

    Coaches can be hired and fired with reckless abandon but there are no quick fixes in this pursuit of great patience.

  • Russian parliament insists mobilisation is not necessary

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:24 Andrey Klimov, Head of the Russian Federation Council's Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, said that there was no need for military mobilisation in Russia against the backdrop of Russia's losses and defeats in Ukraine.

  • Explainer-The G7's price cap on Russian oil begins to take shape

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven countries is working to cap the price of Russian oil in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine, a plan analysts say could work in the long term but might boost oil prices in coming months. Officials in G7 countries, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, say the unprecedented measure, set to begin Dec. 5, will cut the price Russia receives for oil without reducing its petroleum exports to world consumers. Russian President Vladimir Putin could push back, causing stress in oil markets even as the plan comes together.

  • Akshay Kumar's ad on road safety criticised for promoting dowry

    The ad, starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, has been criticised for allegedly promoting dowry.

  • Ukraine makes gains in war with Russia, reclaims some key territory

    Ukrainian forces have made considerable gains, reclaiming territory previously held by the Russians. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports on the latest from Ukraine. Then, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and retired Marine Corps General James Jones join CBS News' John Dickerson with their analysis.

  • Mudslide closes California road

    STORY: Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed a large mudflow on Oak Glen Road. The footage saw a man narrowly escape a second mudslide as it happened.The San Diego National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning on Monday, covering the areas of San Bernardino, where Oak Glen county is located, Colton, Highland and higher elevations in the mountains.

  • In Panthers' Week 1 loss, Baker Mayfield showed why Browns traded him | Opinion

    New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield showed the inconsistency Sunday that prompted the Cleveland Browns to replace him with Deshaun Watson.

  • Goldman Says China Will Stick to Covid Zero Even After Communist Party Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees China persisting with its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 following a key Communist Party meeting next month, with the bank’s economists playing down expectations of any major policy shifts immediately after the congress. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue