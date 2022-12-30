Xi says Beijing ready to ‘increase political cooperation’ with Moscow

The Kyiv Independent news desk
·2 min read

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed stepping up political cooperation between Russia and China.

“Against the background of a difficult international situation, China is ready to increase political cooperation with Russia and to be global partners,” Xi said, as reported by Russian state media.

Putin added that the relationship between the two countries is “the best in history” and can “withstand all tests,” adding that he had invited Xi to Moscow in the spring of next year.

Putin claimed that the two leaders “share the same views on the causes, course, and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape,” noting the alleged presence of “unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West.”

On Dec. 22, Russian and Chinese naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries.

On Dec. 21, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev traveled to China for an unannounced meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip occurred the same day that President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Medvedev and Xi reportedly discussed the “no limits” strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, although Medvedev did not provide further details.

In an address on Dec. 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Beijing’s stance regarding Russia’s full-scale war and indicated that it would strengthen its ties with Moscow in the upcoming year. He said China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Moscow.

Regarding Russia’s full-scale war, which he referred to as the “Ukraine crisis,” he said: “We have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ian Khama: Botswana issues arrest warrant for former president

    Ian Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including possessing illegal firearms.

  • Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

    Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1. Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage.

  • China’s Xi Says Nation’s Covid Strategy Was ‘Optimized’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country’s Covid-19 strategy was “optimized” to protect people’s lives and minimize economic costs, his first comments on the issue since his government abruptly started dismantling the harsh policy earlier this month.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Ve

  • Will China Rebound in 2023?

    The country’s approach to COVID-19 could hamper its recovery.

  • Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister

    Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations. The ministry said the permitted share of gold in the NWF would also be doubled, to 40%. Russia has been using its NWF, which stood at $186.5 billion as of Dec. 1, to finance its widening budget deficit this year.

  • Putin seeks boost in military cooperation with China

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to boost military cooperation with China as Russia steps away from the West and its war with Ukraine continues. Putin said in opening remarks during a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that he expects Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in the spring, which…

  • Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year

    Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.

  • Rogers’ $14.8 Billion Shaw Deal Wins Canada Court Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s merger court ruled in favor of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. in a key antitrust case, clearing one of the final hurdles to the union of two of the nation’s largest telecommunications firms. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkWall

  • Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls

    Congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America's longest war, pushing into limbo tens of thousands of refugees who fled Taliban control more than two years ago and now live in the United States. The result is grave uncertainty for refugees now facing an August deadline for action from Congress before their temporary parole status expires. Nearly 76,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers since 2001 as translators, interpreters and partners arrived in the U.S. on military planes after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

  • China media angry as more countries impose entry rules

    STORY: Chinese state media have hit out at countries imposing COVID-19 entry restrictions on arrivals from China, calling them “discriminatory”. State-run tabloid Global Times published an article late on Thursday that said, "The real intention is to sabotage China's three years of COVID-19 control efforts and attack the country's system." It comes as South Korea and Malaysia on Friday joined the growing list of places to bring in new measures to tackle concerns over China’s surge in COVID-19 infections. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jee Young-mee told a news briefing, tests will be required for all arrivals from the neighboring country, while short-term visas will be restricted for Chinese nationals until the end of January. “Until the virus prevention situation is stabilized, it is necessary to refrain from short-term travel from China to South Korea for a while.” Beijing abruptly walked back its zero-COVID policies in early December following an unprecedented flare-up of public anger, leading to a wave of infections across the nation. Citing concerns over the scale of China's outbreak, doubt over its COVID statistics and fears over new variants emerging, countries such as the U.S., Italy, and India have slapped entry restrictions on its inbound travelers. The situation doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirits of Chinese citizens who have lived under harsh controls and not been able to leave the country for almost three years now. “I haven’t gone abroad to ski for such a long time. I’m a professional skier, so I really can’t wait to be able to go abroad and ski again.” But the world's second-largest economy is expected to slow down further in the near term as factory workers and shoppers fall ill. According to a Reuters poll on Friday, China's factory activity most likely cooled in December as rising infections began to affect production lines.

  • Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

    Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."

  • Trump tax report does not prove he retained presidential salary

    After Congress released details on Donald Trump's taxes in December 2022, Democratic activists and groups claimed on social media that the report indicated the former US president did not donate his salary as he had promised. This is misleading; while the document includes wages Trump earned while in the White House, independent tax experts say it shows he gave that money away, and public records indicate he made contributions to federal agencies."BREAKING: Former President Trump’s tax returns d

  • Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years

    Bernie Marcus, who has donated millions to Trump, said Thursday he did not think Home Depot would be as successful if it was founded today.

  • Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state media, warned the U.S. against carrying out any kind of attack directed at President Vladimir Putin.

  • Jared Kushner blocked Biden's access to COVID-19 planning in the final days of the Trump era, former aide says

    Alyssa Farah Griffin told the Jan. 6 committee that Jared Kushner ruled that Biden's transition "absolutely not" be briefed on pandemic planning.

  • Trump NFTs Crater With Daily Sales Down 98% From Peak

    Demand for the ex-president’s Polygon NFTs has vanished, with both sales volume and prices falling sharply.

  • Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth

    China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs and emphasised Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations over Ukraine, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in its report on a call between the two men.

  • Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says

    Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.

  • Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve

    Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Holds 3,000 POWs, Zelenskiy Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had confirmed that it was holding more than 3,000 prisoners of war. She added that 15,000 people were missing, many of them civilians. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkWall Street’s Top Stars Got B