Xi says China backs N.Korea's efforts to solve Korean Peninsula issue -Rodong Sinmun

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China supports North Korea's "correct direction" in resolving the issue of the Korean peninsula politically, according to North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday.

In an front page Rodong Sinmun op-ed, Xi said that "we will actively contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by strengthening communication and coordination with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," according to the newspaper. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name.

Xi is set to visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years.

