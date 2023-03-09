Xi Urges Military Innovation; Li Qiang in Spotlight: NPC Update

46
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping called on China to boost its military might via technological innovation and accelerate its push to achieve an advantage over international rivals.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Former Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi, is set to be appointed as China’s premier Saturday. Li, 63, will get a chance to preview any policy plans in his first annual news conference after the country’s parliamentary session ends Monday — his first chance to make extensive public comments since his rise to the Communist Party’s supreme body five months ago.

During the National People’s Congress earlier this week, Xi also called on the private sector to help overcome “comprehensive containment and suppression by Western countries led by the US” — unusually direct criticism of his largest trading partner.

What to Know:

  • Click to view full text of government reorganization plan in Chinese

  • Click here to read more on this year’s NPC, which ends on March 13

  • What to watch out for this year (video)

  • A QuickTake explainer on the NPC

  • Insights on incoming officials, NPC delegates

Key Upcoming Events:

Key NPC/CPPCC events that have been announced so far include:

  • March 10: The country’s president and vice president will be decided. Xi is expected to get a norm-busting third term as China’s president

  • March 11-12: Delegates will decide on the country’s next premier and ministers, including central bank governor. Li Qiang is expected to replace Li Keqiang as the new premier when the decision is announced on March 11. Vice premiers and state councilors will be appointed on March 12 along with ministers and the PBOC governor

  • March 13 — NPC closing session. New premier’s press conference likely to follow

Latest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing):

New Premier in Spotlight (6:00 a.m.)

For decades, China’s premiers were towering figures in Beijing. It was Zhou Enlai who toasted then-President Richard Nixon on his historic trip to the communist-led country while Zhu Rongji was the undisputed spokesman for economic reform in the late-1990s.

When Li Qiang, 63, finally ascends to the premier’s job Saturday, he’ll inherit a position greatly diminished in both political stature and direct authority. Perhaps no other office has lost as much under President Xi Jinping’s efforts to consolidate power than the premier, which officially leads China’s cabinet, the State Council.

Xi spent much of his first decade in power giving himself greater control over areas of policymaking that might’ve otherwise been dominated by Premier Li Keqiang, 67. Even now, the National People’s Congress in Beijing is wrapping up a massive restructuring expected to shift more traditional State Council policy areas to party organs.

The question is whether Li Qiang’s long history with Xi, including a stint in Zhejiang province as the future president’s top aide, will let him play a greater role and restore the country’s No. 2 office to something resembling its former prominence.

US Urged to End Tariffs on Solar Equipment (8:12 p.m. Wednesday)

The US should scrap decade-old import tariffs on solar power equipment after years of protectionism has failed to boost its domestic manufacturing base, according to the chairman of a top Chinese clean energy firm.

Easing such measures will allow more technology sharing, and will also help the US speed up its shift away from fossil fuels, Tongwei Group chairman Liu Hanyuan said in an interview on the sidelines of the NPC on Wednesday.

Xi Calls for More Military Innovation (8:00 p.m. Wednesday)

President Xi Jinping called on China to boost its military might via technological innovation and better coordination of the defense industry with the wider economy, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China should accelerate its push for high-tech independence to achieve an advantage over international rivals, Xi told military delegates at the National People’s Congress on Wednesday, CCTV reported. Supply chain resilience also needs to be improved, he said.

Underscoring those objectives, the government has said it will boost defense spending by 7.2% this year, the fastest growth in four years, according to a release earlier this week.

Investors Turning to SOEs Amid NPC Nothingburger (1:21 p.m. Wednesday)

With the NPC so far being largely a non-event for China watchers grappling for investment inspiration, state-owned firms are emerging as a relatively bright spot — a corner of the market that looks to have the greatest policy certainty yet.

The swings for the Shanghai Composite have been less than 0.5% so far this week, while northbound net trades have stayed within 1 billion yuan each day, showing the lack of fresh catalysts.

The cohort of SOEs is benefiting from the catch phrase “Valuations with Chinese Characteristics”, coined by the securities chief. Its underlying thesis that these national giants, which often enjoy an oligopoly in their respective fields, are ripe for value discovery.

What China’s Powerful Financial Regulator Means for PBOC (3:40 p.m. Wednesday)

China’s sweeping changes to the financial regulatory system will see the central bank lose some of its functions to a new and enlarged oversight body, leaving it focused on broader economic and financial stability management.

The banking and insurance watchdog will be absorbed into a new bureau — a national financial regulatory administration — to oversee all financial sectors except the securities industry, according to a plan released at the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Under the revamp, the People’s Bank of China will no longer have oversight of financial holding companies and financial consumer protection.

China’s Financial Regulators Face Deep Pay Cuts After Revamp (3:20 p.m.)

China’s financial watchdogs are facing massive pay cuts as Beijing overhauls the regulatory regime to further tighten the reins on the $60 trillion industry and comply with President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive.

Under the shake-up announced on Tuesday, China will set up a new national regulator to oversee all financial sectors except the securities industry. Staff at regulators including the central bank, the foreign exchange regulator, the new authority and the securities watchdog will be paid on par with the nation’s public servants.

Xi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of Conflict (6 a.m.)

Back in November, before the latest downward spiral in US-China ties, Xi Jinping cast himself as a statesman in a meeting with Joe Biden. This week, as top Chinese officials gathered for the National People’s Congress, Xi stopped playing nice. On Monday, he called on the private sector to help overcome “comprehensive containment and suppression by Western countries led by the US” — unusually direct criticism of his largest trading partner.

China Unveils New PLA Joint Staff Chief in Military Succession (3:27 a.m.)

China’s military on Tuesday unveiled a general as the new effective counterpart of Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A March 7 report in the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military, said that General Liu Zhenli attended a group discussion as chief of the People Liberation Army’s Joint Staff Department. An official announcement of the personnel decision has yet to emerge. The session came during this week’s annual gathering of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

China Warns US Risks Catastrophe in Push to Contain Beijing (1:27 a.m.)

China’s new foreign minister warned that soaring US-China tensions risk blowing past any guardrails in the relationship, showing that divisions between the world’s biggest economies are becoming more entrenched. Qin Gang, who was previously ambassador to the US, blamed Washington for a wide range of problems in geopolitics and the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Will China's next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

    The pro-business track record of the man poised to become China’s top economic official will make his term a test of whether he might moderate President Xi Jinping ’s tendency to intervene. Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be chosen China’s premier on Saturday, will have to grapple with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is dealing with emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, lingering U.S. tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population. Xi, who has bolstered the state sector, has said that he wants the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader.

  • China Shakes Up Government, Lashes Out at US: NPC Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China is setting up an enlarged national financial regulatory authority and a bureau to oversee vast quantities of data, under a broad shake-up plan unveiled at the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering. The move is widely seen as an effort to further consolidate President Xi Jinping’s hold over the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fu

  • Prospects we love for Packers coming out of 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

    The staff at Packers Wire picked 2023 draft prospects that are perfect for Green Bay coming out of the Scouting Combine.

  • Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target

    When the spring portal window opens, #USC hopes to land this very big Turtle who can be a run-stuffer on the D-line.

  • Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103

    Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 17 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers moved into ninth place in the Western Conference with a 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves scored 17 points apiece in the sixth win in eight games for the Lakers, who are surging since the trade deadline despite missing LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell to injury.

  • Lakers are hopeful D’Angelo Russell returns on Friday vs. Raptors

    The Lakers seem to be looking at their Friday game versus the Raptors as the game they hope D'Angelo Russell will be able to return for.

  • Ukraine, U.N. call for extension of Black Sea grain export deal

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Ukraine to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia's invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks with Guterres in Kyiv that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was "critically necessary" for the world, and the U.N. chief underlined its importance to global food security and food prices.

  • The Lakers have excelled defensively of late

    The Lakers have won seven of their last 10 games despite being shorthanded by digging in on the defensive end like they haven't in a while.

  • UN urges 'immediate' end to Israeli-Palestinian violence

    The United Nations on Wednesday urged Israel and the Palestinians to "immediately" end violence as intra-Palestinian tensions erupted following a deadly Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank city of Nablus fired tear gas at mourners attending the funeral of a Hamas militant killed in Tuesday's raid, amid a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."We are in the midst of a cycle of violence that must be stopped immediately," UN&nbsp;Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said in a statement."The Security Council has spoken with one voice, calling on the parties to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric."Abdel Fatah Hussein Khroushah, 49, and five other Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during intense fighting with Israeli forces in Jenin, a scene of frequent clashes in the northern West Bank.The Israeli army said Khroushah was a "terrorist operative" suspected of killing two Israeli settlers in the Palestinian town of Huwara on February 26.An AFP correspondent at the funeral in Nablus saw Palestinian mourners hurling insults at police and equating the Palestinian Authority (PA) to "prostitutes" and "spies" for its coordination with Israel.In January, in the aftermath of another deadly Israeli raid in Jenin, the PA said it was ending security coordination with Israel.The PA is controlled by president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement, a rival faction to Hamas.Palestinian security service spokesman Talal Dweikat said officers securing the funeral had intervened when an argument broke out after "a group unrelated to the martyr's family kidnapped the body and lowered it to the ground", Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou condemned the PA officers' violence, arguing in a statement it "confirms the PA is part of the plan to repress the resistance" to the Israeli occupation.- 'Outrageous' -Qanou accused PA leadership of "going against the current and against the will of our people" with what he dubbed "outrageous behaviour" by the officers.Businesses in Palestinian cities across the West Bank shuttered on Wednesday in a general strike to protest the deadly Israeli raid.It was the latest in a string of fatal military operations in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.Thousands gathered in Jenin for the funerals of the five Palestinians killed alongside Khroushah, with heavily armed masked fighters firing volleys into the air, AFP journalists said.Near the blockaded Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said an "explosive device" was set off close to troops patrolling the&nbsp;border barrier, without causing any injuries.The army responded to the incident with fire."Tanks struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the southern Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.Medics in Gaza said two Hamas members sustained minor injuries.Overnight, a rocket was fired by militants in the Palestinian enclave but appeared to be a misfire.The army initially said it had fallen inside Gaza, but after searches on the ground reported it "fell adjacent to the security fence in Israeli territory" without causing any injuries.The violence in the West Bank and elsewhere comes amid celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim and against a backdrop of rising tensions since the beginning of the year, coinciding with the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government that took office in Israel in December.Some observers fear further violence particularly around Jerusalem's holy sites during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which begins in late March, and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 71 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.bur/mj-gb/ami

  • 'Xi Jinping's guy': Longtime acolyte Li set to be China's next premier

    Four years before Li Qiang gained notoriety as the force behind the two-month COVID lockdown of Shanghai, the man set to become China's next premier worked quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold revamp of the megacity's sclerotic stock market. Li's back-channelling - sources said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which lost some of its power under the new set-up - demonstrated what became a reputation for pragmatism as well as close ties with President Xi Jinping. In late 2018, Xi himself announced Shanghai's new tech-focused STAR Market as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms meant to entice China's hottest young firms to list locally rather than overseas.

  • Biden criticizes conditions in Afghanistan, Ukraine on International Women’s Day

    President Biden delivered a statement on International Women’s Day, using the remarks as a chance to call out a number of countries for repressing women’s rights. In a statement, Biden said that while Wednesday marks a celebration of the accomplishments and contributions of women and girls around the world, there are still instances of women’s…

  • Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights

    Jill Biden on Wednesday praised a group of women from around the world, including those who have been protesting against Iran's leaders, for showing courage while fighting for their rights and called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause. Paievska gave the footage to Associated Press journalists, who were the last international team in the city, on a tiny data card.

  • Few signs of US companies curbing profits after Powell says it could cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week inflation could fall if companies curbed their profits - but the biggest U.S. retailers and consumer products makers have reported one key measure of profitability hardly budging in recent years. Gross profit margins, watched closely by investors and measuring profits as a percentage of sales, have remained flat or slightly down at manufacturers and sellers of household basics like toilet paper and cereal. Companies such as Tide maker Procter & Gamble Co and Walmart Inc have passed through once-in-a-generation levels of price hikes to try to keep this metric of financial health steady as they face sky-high costs.

  • Iran urged to release reporter who covered mystery poisonings

    Leading media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday urged Iran to release a journalist arrested after closely covering a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, saying the detention appeared to be an attempt to silence him.Paris-based RSF said Ali Pourtabatabaei began covering the story for the Qom News website and on Twitter as soon as the first cases of poisoning were reported in the holy city of Qom at the end of November, and he was still covering the story when he wa

  • Volunteers in mountain towns dig out snow-stuck Californians

    After a blizzard swept through Southern California mountains, 79-year-old Alan Zagorsky found himself shut inside his home with snow blocking the door and stairways leading out. “We’ve been through many a snowstorm but nothing of this amount, that's for sure,” he said, while a crew shoveled his driveway in the mountains east of Los Angeles. In a once-a-generation weather event, staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges in late February, where thousands of people live in wooded enclaves.

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • China builds huge propellant tank for massive future rocket (photos)

    China has produced a 33-foot-wide (10 meters) class propellant tank as it works toward building a super heavy-lift launch vehicle.

  • China wants to avoid escalation with U.S., U.S. spy chief says

    China wants to avoid escalation of tensions with the U.S., even as it bolsters its global power, U.S. intelligence chief Avril Haines told the Senate Wednesday.

  • China's Xi says better use of defence resources needed 'to win wars'

    China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves "to strengthen its army and win wars", President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi is commander-in-chief of China's armed forces and is due to be formally re-elected as president later this week. Consolidating and improving "integrated strategic capabilities" is a new requirement set by the ruling Communist Party, Xi told representatives of the People's Liberation Army and the military police during the annual session of parliament, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

  • UK MP suggests Typhoons could replace older jets supplied to Ukraine

    The UK can use some of its aging Typhoon jet fighters to replace Soviet-era aircraft third countries could supply to Ukraine, House of Commons Defense Select Committee member Robert Courts MP said on March 8, as reported by UK newspaper The Mirror.