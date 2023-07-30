Xi Stresses Anti-Graft Steps, Modernization in Air Force Visit

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to push ahead with anti-graft efforts and speed up modernization attempts during a recent visit to an air force unit.

Xi inspected the air force of People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command on July 26, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. China celebrates its Army Day on Aug. 1.

The leader called on the military to push ahead with disciplinary regulation and anti-corruption measures, according to the report. He also called for ensuring the party’s firm grip on the army, Xinhua said.

Xi also told the military to beef up training and push for the quicker use of new equipment to boost its fighting capacity.

