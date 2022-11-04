33

Xi Tells Scholz China Opposes Nuclear Force in Message to Putin

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating.

Most Read from Bloomberg

During the two leaders’ first in-person talks on Friday in Beijing, Xi called on the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocate against a nuclear war to prevent a “crisis on the Eurasian continent,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese leader also spoke of the joint need to ensure the stability of food and energy supply chains, which have both been disrupted by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin officials including former President Dmitry Medvedev have warned in recent months about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine as Moscow’s faltering war enters its tenth month.

Xi’s comments send a clear message to Putin that nuclear threats are a red line for China, giving Beijing some common ground with Brussels on a conflict that’s strained ties with the bloc. Xi’s declaration of a “no limits” friendship with Putin before the invasion had prompted Europe to reexamine the security risks of expanding ties with Beijing.

Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said Xi’s comments would please those in Europe who’d hoped China would use its position as a “friend of Russia” to deter Moscow against nuclear threats.

“Xi’s remarks are unambiguous here, against both the use and threats of use of nuclear weapons,” he said. “That will be interpreted by some as a very important message.”

Scholz is the first major European leader to visit China in more than two years, as Xi returns to in-person diplomacy after his long spell of self-imposed Covid isolation stifled such exchanges. The German leader, who is joined on the one-day trip by top executives from BASF SE, Volkswagen AG, Deutsche Bank AG and BioNTech SE, is also the first from the bloc to meet Xi after he clinched a precedent-defying third term in office last month.

The German leader said his trip came at a “time of great tension,” as Russia’s war in Ukraine challenged the rules-based order, and stressed the importance of face-to-face dialogue. “We can now talk concretely and directly with each other to respond to the challenges the world is facing and the bilateral relations between Europe and China,” he said in a statement.

“Destroying political trust is easy, but rebuilding it is difficult, so it requires both sides to take care of it,” Xi told Scholz, according to Xinhua, adding that China and Germany should work together for peace. Scholz also met with Premier Li Keqiang, China’s No. 2 official who oversees the nation’s economic policy, on Friday afternoon.

Xi has engaged in a flurry of diplomacy this week, hosting top foreign leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania as he begins a third term focused on increasing China’s global influence. The Chinese leader didn’t leave his nation for two years after Covid emerged, a period that saw Beijing’s ties with the West sour over Xi’s crackdown on Hong Kong, treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang and military pressure on Taiwan.

Later this month, Xi is expected to expand that outreach campaign at major summits in Thailand and Indonesia, where he could sit down with President Joe Biden for the first time since the US leader took power. That meeting could ease hostilities between the world’s two largest economies, which have reached a new low during the pandemic.

Still, while Xi appeared to have eased his own virus restrictions, meeting dignitaries in person and appearing unmasked in public, China remains in the grip of his Covid Zero policy that’s weighed on the economy. The German delegation had to take two PCR tests before arriving in Beijing, and another on arrival. Workers wearing hazmat suits were seen rolling out a red carpet for Scholz’s delegation.

Xi’s efforts to solidify ties with Germany this week are part of a broader push to prevent relations with the European Union from further deteriorating. Last year, the EU halted an investment agreement with China after both sides traded sanctions over Xinjiang, where the US has accused Beijing of genocide. China denies such allegations.

For its part, Berlin is working to hone a new national strategy on China that aims to weaken reliance, diversify supply chains and enhance security, while reinforcing business ties. That leaves Scholz walking a fine line between pushing trade ties in Beijing, while voicing concerns on sensitive allegations of human rights violations by China.

China will be looking to reassure foreign business leaders that it’s open for investment and trade, despite its Covid Zero policy that’s effectively closed the nation’s borders for nearly three years.

Jens Hildebrandt, executive director of the German Chamber of Commerce in North China, told Bloomberg TV that clarity on Xi’s Covid Zero policy was the “biggest concern” of the European nation’s businesses. “We need predictability and stability,” he said.

--With assistance from Sarah Zheng.

(Updates with Xi’s comments on nuclear force.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi tells Scholz China, Germany should step up cooperation in turbulent times

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday touted the need for greater cooperation between China and Germany amid "times of change and turmoil" in a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the first G7 leader to visit China since the pandemic began. Scholz's one-day visit will test the waters between China and the West after years of mounting tensions, analysts say, with talks expected to touch on Russia's war on Ukraine, climate change and economic ties. During their first face-to-face meeting since Scholz took office, held in the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing, Xi said that as large nations with influence, China and Germany should work together all the more during "times of change and turmoil" for the sake of world peace, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

  • China's Xi urges Ukraine peace talks with Germany's Scholz

    In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues.

  • S.Korea fires missiles in response to North's own

    STORY: South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment."It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.The missile landed outside South Korea's territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.

  • US Chip-Gear Makers Told to Wait for Relief From China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had a sobering message for US makers of chipmaking equipment this week: you’ll need to wait as long as nine months before Washington can reach an accord with US allies over strict new rules aimed at restricting China’s access to certain technologies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Inv

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • Shadab Khan stars to keep Pakistan T20 semis hopes alive

    Pakistan stayed in contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after beating South Africa by 33 runs in a rain-affected match on Thursday. Pakistan has won two after two opening losses and faces Bangladesh on Sunday. Shadab Khan smashed a 21-ball half-century to lead Pakistan to 184-9 after being 43-4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

  • China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery

  • By sea and air: National Resistance Center finds out how Iran supplies Russia with drones

    Iran has been supplying Russia with drones in two ways: by air and by sea. Source: National Resistance Center The Center states that Iran actively supplies the Russian Federation with the following models of UAVs: Mohajer-6, Arash-1 and Arash-2, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

  • Why India can't kick its addiction to Chinese electronics

    Even amidst a campaign to become “self-reliant”, India’s trade deficit with China has soared. And its dependence on China for electronic parts has grown particularly deep.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes The Tucker-est Claim About Bolsonaro's Defeat In Brazil Election

    The Fox News host weighed in on Brazil's election results, and oh boy.

  • Senior Tories attack UN diplomat who ordered Rishi Sunak to hike taxes on families

    Senior Tories have torn into a UN diplomat who ordered Rishi Sunak to hike wealth taxes on families and businesses.

  • Moment Erdogan was told Russia had rejoined grain deal

    STORY: In a speech in parliament, Erdogan said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Turkish counterpart that the deal would resume on Wednesday.Shortly before the announcement, an aide brought Erdogan a note as he was standing at the podium addressing members of his AK Party. Erdogan paused for a while, appearing to read the note, before continuing where he left off. He then said he has good news and appeared to read the note as he announced that the grain exports will continue.

  • Chinese Shares Surge as Covid Reopening Hopes Emerge, U.S. Audit Inspections End

    Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong jumped after U.S. officials wrapped up an audit inspection in the city and a transcript circulated on social media suggesting China was considering reversing its strict Covid-19 policies.

  • Germany Is the New Enemy in Polish Leader’s Fight to Keep Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Against a backdrop of half a dozen red-and-white Polish flags, Jaroslaw Kaczynski didn’t take long to rouse supporters against what he said was the gravest threat to their country’s future.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildTwitter

  • Brazil’s New Leftist President May Have a Short Honeymoon. Investors, Beware.

    Brazil’s economy has defied gravity this year even as the central bank hiked rates to nearly 14% to quell inflation. The new president is leaving markets hanging on his pick for finance minister and most other details.

  • ‘An Empty Shell of What It Used to Be’: Asia’s Gambling Mecca Gets a China-Backed Makeover

    Beijing is betting that it can forge a new identity for Macau. It’s not paying off.

  • Nigeria's surprise move against inflation: redesigning its currency notes

    Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced an unorthodox inflation-fighting measure: a redesign of its 100-, 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira currency notes. Forcing people to exchange old notes for new ones, the bank believes, will mop up the huge volumes of currency stashed in private safes, outside the banking system.

  • Chinese nationals hold anti-Xi protest in NYC on Halloween

    Several overseas Chinese nationals gathered on the streets of New York City on Halloween with anti-Xi Jinping placards to protest against the ruling Chinese government. Around 30 protesters marched in Manhattan on Monday night to oppose the Chinese president’s authoritarian rule. ﻿“I hold certain political beliefs, so naturally I came along because there was an activity," a protester, only identified by his surname Wang, told Radio Free Asia. “There was no decision-making process to go through."

  • U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemployment rate up

    U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in nearly two years in October and increased wages at a moderate pace, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show unemployment ticking up to 3.6% from 3.5% in September. The Fed on Wednesday delivered another 75-basis-point interest rate hike and said its fight against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.

  • China is bringing industrial policy to the metaverse

    When the Chinese government judges a sector important and sets about shaping its development, it turns to a tried-and-tested economic strategy: industrial policy.