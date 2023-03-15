Xi Touts China’s Modernization Path at Political Parties Summit

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping promoted China’s development approach in a speech to a gathering of political groups from around the world that the Asian nation’s ruling party organizes to show it has broad foreign support.

The Chinese path to modernization is a sure path to build a stronger nation, Xi said in video remarks to the Dialogue with World Political Parties, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It’s also a path that the country must take to seek progress for humanity and harmony for the world, he said.

China will neither tread the old path of colonization and plunder, nor the “crooked path” taken by some nations to seek hegemony, said the Chinese leader, adding the nation’s path is on track to peaceful development.

The comments highlight how Xi has become more vocal in touting his nation’s political system and development path as he enters an unprecedented third term in office. Last month, he said China’s path showed there was another way to modernize, rejecting any need to “westernize” and doubling down on his goals of increased self-reliance and improved social justice.

At the event Wednesday, Xi said modernization is not “an exclusive patent” of a few countries, and can’t be realized by a cookie-cutter approach. He urged front-runners to support others in their development.

“One will not be seen in a more favorable light after blowing out others’ lamps, nor will they go further by blocking others’ paths,” said Xi.

The comments reinforced Xi’s pledge to boost his nation’s key technologies as China faces growing efforts by the US to curb its tech ambitions, partly to rein in its military expansion.

The event that Xi addressed was organized by the party’s International Department, which hasn’t provided an official list of participants in the past.

State media reports suggested Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party; former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev; and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were among the attendants at a similar virtual event in 2021.

--With assistance from Foster Wong.

