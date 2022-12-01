Xi Urges Calming Crisis in Ukraine During Talks With Michel

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine during talks with European Council President Charles Michel, as Beijing sought to address one of its biggest friction points with Brussels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Solving the Ukraine crisis through political means is in the best interest of Europe and the common interest of all countries in Eurasia,” Xi said after the meeting on Thursday in Beijing, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. He added that “it is necessary to avoid escalation and expansion of the crisis.”

Michel told Xi that the European Union counted on China “to contribute to ending Russia’s brutal destruction and occupation,” according to a statement from Michel’s spokesman. Both leaders “stressed that nuclear threats are irresponsible and highly dangerous” during their roughly three hours of discussions, it added.

Read: Europe Reasserts Middle Path on China, Pushing Back on Biden

China has refrained from criticizing Russia over the war in Ukraine, blaming the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for Moscow’s actions. China signed off on a communique at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia earlier this month that said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine,” but continues to refrain from calling it a war.

Xi also reinforced his opposition to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine during talks with US President Joe Biden at the G-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin had fueled fears he may resort to nuclear weapons, though Russian diplomats later clarified his stance.

The encounter between Xi and Michel came as China’s zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus faces new stress given the costs to the economy and burdens placed on the public. French companies said last week that the rollout of changes China made to its Covid Zero strategy earlier this month, including pulling back on testing, fell short of expectations. The European nation’s chamber of commerce called on the government to lift “unnecessary and excessive curbs.”

See: Beijing Eases Covid Curbs, Letting Some Patients Isolate at Home

The statement from Michel’s spokesman said he told Xi about “difficulties faced by EU companies and investors, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.” The statement didn’t mention protests that broke out recently in China against the nation’s strict Covid Zero rules.

Also on Thursday, China called for an investment agreement with Europe to be finalized. European lawmakers voted to halt ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment due to a dispute over human rights issues and both sides levying sanctions.

The deal is “good for China, Europe and the world,” Shu Jueting, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, said at a press briefing. “China and Europe should work together to push for signing and entering the agreement into force so that it can benefit companies and the public on both sides soon.”

Europe has been trying to carve out a middle ground on diplomacy with China, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for engagement with Beijing and resisting efforts to divide the world into competing blocs.

That move pushes back at the US, which is trying to convince chipmakers around the world to curb high-end exports to China, limiting progress the world’s No. 2 economy can make in areas such as artificial intelligence and military applications.

Still, the US and the European Union aim to work together to counter what they call non-market policies, including in China, according to a draft statement before high-level talks due in Washington this month. Macron, on a state visit to the US, meets with Biden on Thursday.

--With assistance from James Mayger.

(Updates with China calling for investment deal to be finished.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. China has made such statements repeatedly in the past, while refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion and criticizing sanctions against Moscow. Weeks before the invasion, Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin affirmed their “no limits" relationship, and Beijing has stepped up oil purchases from Russia while their air forces held joint drills this week.

  • China hopes for fair, transparent environment for companies in EU - Xi

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the European Union, President Xi Jinping told the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Thursday. In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel he hoped "EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China", state broadcaster CCTV reported. "China will remain open to European companies, and hopes the EU can eliminate interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies," Xi told Michel.

  • US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format and will be followed by hybrid gatherings in each of the host countries with representatives from government, civil society and the private sector participating. Together with other invitees to the second Summit, we look forward to taking up this call, and demonstrating how transparent, accountable governance remains the best way to deliver lasting prosperity, peace, and justice.

  • In another shift, Beijing will allow low-risk COVID patients to isolate at home: report

    China is showing further signs of easing its strict zero COVID policy that has caused unrest in major cities. In Beijing, officials will let those infected patients who are low risk to quarantine at home for a week, rather than in a government center, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. China has required anyone with any degree of COVID to stay at those sites to cut transmission. The first signs of the shift have been seen in the heavily populated Chaoyang district, home to foreign embassies and

  • Apple has ‘extremely limited’ options despite easing of pandemic restrictions in key Chinese city

    Chinese authorities are relaxing strict and sweeping lockdown measures in one city where iPhones are made, but Apple Inc. still isn't out of the woods.

  • Ukraine’s membership depends on its success in war against Russia, says Stoltenberg

    Ukraine’s success in the war against Russia is a precondition for its membership in NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 30.

  • Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • Occupiers took Ukrainian prisoners to 10 correctional facilities in Russia while they were leaving Kherson

    During their escape from Kherson Oblast, the occupiers took Ukrainian prisoners to 10 correctional facilities on Russian territory; the total number of prisoners may be 2,500 people. Source: Syrena publication, Meduza Quote: "According to human rights activists, the convicts, basically civilians who were illegally deported to the territory of another country, where they did not commit any crimes, are kept separately, and Russians are forbidden to communicate with them.

  • Apple could have 2 non-China problems on its hands in 2023: Analyst

    Apple could have a few other problems on its hands in 2023 besides an uncertain manufacturing situation in China, according to one Apple bull on the Street.

  • Chinese Protests Falter as Beijing Cracks Down

    Protests ground to a halt across China as Xi Jinping sent security forces to crack down on the newly enflamed opposition to his long-running "zero-Covid" policy.

  • There were no Jedi, and other reasons 'Andor' was great

    Times writers Tracy Brown, Matt Pearce and Jamil Smith talk about why 'Andor' is one of the best 'Star Wars' stories ever made.

  • US Government to Back Mortgages of More Than $1 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal government plans to back mortgages of more than $1 million, catching up with the dramatic rise in US home prices in recent years. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Pla

  • Spain's PM sent letter bomb similar to device that injured Ukraine embassy official

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain has stepped up security at public and diplomatic buildings after a spate of letter bombs, including one sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and another to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, where an official suffered minor injuries. The Interior Ministry revealed on Thursday that an "envelope with pyrotechnic material" addressed to Sanchez had been received on Nov. 24 and disarmed by his security team. The device was "similar" to packages subsequently received by the Ukrainian embassy and a Spanish arms firm on Wednesday, it said, and a device intercepted at Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz air force base in the early hours of Thursday morning.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Pr

  • Putin revives and expands 'Brezhnev Doctrine'

    Western observers aptly summarized the Soviet attitude expressed by the Brezhnev Doctrine as "What's ours is ours, and what's yours is negotiable."

  • US signs $1.2 billion contract to make six NASAMS for Ukraine

    As Ukraine braced itself for another Russian mass missile strike on its energy infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Dec. 1 that it had signed a $1.2 billion contract for the production of six NASAMS air defense systems for the county.

  • EU's Michel meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

    STORY: In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that China would strengthen strategic communication and coordination with the European Union.Xi told Michel he hoped "EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China", state broadcaster CCTV reported.Michel, who is on a one-day visit to China, will also meet Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress.

  • Hungary eyes Iron Dome, as new air defense radars are on the way

    Senior officials saw the Israeli system in action in November, noting a heightened need for air defenses in the region.

  • 'Zero COVID' is roiling China. But ending the policy may cause a massive health disaster

    Protesters in China are eager to see an easing of "zero-COVID" rules, but health experts warn that doing so could prompt a massive health emergency.

  • Brexit, low demand and high costs hit UK manufacturing

    Factories hit by falling output, lack of new orders, and staff cuts at the fastest rate in two years.