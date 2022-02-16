NATO, U.S. Query De-Escalation; Xi Urges Talks: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- High-level diplomacy continues in an attempt to defuse the situation around Ukraine with western officials voicing reservations about Russian announcements that some of its forces are being drawn down. European leaders will hold an emergency summit on Ukraine on Thursday, to be followed by a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations in Munich on Saturday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil advanced and the ruble decline on the signs of western skepticism. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking before a meeting of alliance defense ministers in Brussels, said there’s no proof of de-escalation and it appears Russia is continuing its military build-up, comments later echoed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Kremlin denied the claim.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that more troops were returning to their bases after maneuvers ended in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Russia hasn’t yet announced pullbacks of large numbers of troops in the country’s southwest along the Ukrainian border and in Belarus, where exercises are scheduled to end Feb. 20. Officials in Moscow have dismissed U.S. warnings of a possible invasion of Ukraine as “hysteria” and propaganda.

Key Developments

Rally Falters as Russia, Inflation Concerns Return: Markets Wrap

Biden Says Threat to Ukraine Remains, Awaits Russia Pullback

Zelenskiy Targets Oligarchs as World Focused on Russian Buildup

Where Military Forces Are Assembling Around Russia and Ukraine

What Conflict in Ukraine Would Mean for Oil, Gas and Food

All times CET

Blinken says U.S. sees no Russian pullback (2:50 p.m.)

“There’s what Russia says and what Russia does and we haven’t seen any pullback of its forces,” Blinken told MSNBC. “So far, we haven’t seen it.”

Story continues

He added: “We continue to see critical units more toward the border and not away from the border.”

Dollar and Treasuries bid, 10-year yields fall to session lows on the comments. The ruble erased today’s gains vs the U.S. dollar.

European Leaders to Meet on Ukraine on Thursday (2:35 p.m.)

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on the Ukraine situation on Thursday, according to officials who declined to be named on confidential preparations.

The meeting will be held in Brussels at 12.30 p.m., on the first day of a separate two-day summit of the EU and African nations. The focus will be on the Russian military build-up and its implications.

DDoS Attack Against Ukraine Still Ongoing (2:13 p.m.)

Ukraine faces the largest distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attack in its history, Mykhailo Fedorov, the minister of digital transformation, told reporters in a televised briefing.

The cyberattack, which first hit the country’s two largest state largest banks Tuesday, is aimed at destabilizing Ukraine, and the government itself shut down some websites to prevent attack, he said.

Such attacks are always conducted by governments, and while it’s too early to say who is behind this one, “the only country interested is, unfortunately, Russia,” said Illya Vityuk, an official at the state security service. The Kremlin has said Russia had nothing to do with the cyberattack.

Blinken Urges Kremlin to Reject Duma Motion (2 p.m.)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Kremlin to reject a Duma-backed resolution calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize separatist entities in eastern Ukraine.

Approval “would amount to the Russian government’s wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements, which outline the process for the full political, social, and economic reintegration of those parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region,” Blinken said in a statement.

He added that enactment of the resolution would “constitute a gross violation of international law” and “necessitate a swift and firm response” from the U.S. and its allies. Asked about the Duma resolution yesterday, Putin indicated that he prefers to pursue the Minsk process.

Oil Gains on Ukraine Uncertainty (1:30 p.m.)

Oil recovered from its biggest one-day loss this year amid uncertainty over whether the situation on the ground was easing. West Texas Intermediate and Brent both gained, with WTI for March delivery at $93.29 as of 12:30 in London.

Europe Risks Another Energy Crisis Without Mandatory Reserves

Xi Cites Normandy as Path to De-Escalation (1.15 p.m.)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said those involved in the Ukraine crisis should continue to seek a diplomatic solution. State broadcaster CCTV carried his remarks after Xi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Xi also said the Normandy Format -- talks held by Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany -- was one avenue to de-escalate the situation. That group is trying to re-energize efforts to implement peace accords for Ukraine after years of inaction.

Beijing has been cautious in commenting so far on Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border. Putin and Xi met recently in Beijing, where they declared there’s no limit and “no forbidden zones” in the friendship between Russia and China.

Putin and Xi Close Ranks Against the West on Ukraine and Taiwan

Russia Says it Has Alternatives to Swift (1 p.m.)

Russia has set up alternatives if the U.S. sanctions its use of the Swift international payments network, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at an online briefing.

While the ministry hopes that such sanctions will be shelved because of the collateral damage they would inflict, banks can use less convenient ways of making financial transfers, according to Siluanov. Russia will fulfill all settlements, including in foreign currency, if banking transactions are sanctioned, he said.

The U.S., U.K. and the Anton Siluanov have threatened punishing sanctions, including on the Russian financial sector, if the Kremlin invades Ukraine. Cutting banks off from Swift is seen as unlikely because of the potential international repercussions.

Kremlin Adviser: Ukraine in NATO a Red Line (12:25 p.m.)

Ukraine membership of NATO is a “red line” for Russia, which it won’t allow to happen, said Fyodor Lukyanov, head of a foreign policy and defense think-tank that advises the Kremlin.

“The whole diplomacy now is about how to formulate the future status of Ukraine outside NATO but in a way that Ukraine will feel secure,” Lukyanov, chairman of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, also told Bloomberg Television.

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border after drills is underway and “in 5-7 days, the whole redeployment will be completed,” Lukyanov said.

How a Country Joins NATO (and Why Putin Cares): QuickTake

EU, NATO Prepare for Potential Refugee Crisis (12:04 p.m.)

The European Union and NATO are working on plans to prepare for potential inflows of refugees if Russia attacks Ukraine, according to European diplomats and officials who declined to be named speaking about confidential preparations.

NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday will discuss options including help for front-line states in eastern Europe and possible deployment of a response force to help cope with any large influx, the officials said.

The issue of migration has proved a constantly controversial topic for the EU, with the bloc divided on how to deal with asylum seekers arriving from across the Mediterranean.

Latvia Sees Spike in Probing of its IT Systems, Networks (11:45 a.m.)

“We see a lot of activity especially in the financial sector, looking for vulnerabilities and scanning” networks, Baiba Kaskina, director of the Baltic country’s IT defense unit, said in an interview with TV3. There’s a lot of probing of government, municipal and critical infrastructure as well, she said.

Activity is “significantly higher than it was a year ago or a few months back,” and the attackers are not trying to hide, and there are many signs its coming from our neighboring countries, Kaskina said.

Mandiant Executive Cautions Against Russia-Cyberattack Panic

Russia Dismisses NATO Claims Pullback Isn’t Happening (11:10 a.m. CET)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the alliance has difficulty “soberly assessing the situation.”

Peskov also welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s willingness to continue talks on Russia’s security proposals. Negotiations, he said, will be “very difficult and will require flexibility from both sides.”

He signaled the Kremlin is in no rush to act on an appeal passed Tuesday by the lower house of parliament calling for formal recognition of the separatist quasi-states in Ukraine’s Donbas. That move “wouldn’t correlate with the Minsk agreements,” which the Kremlin still sees as the basis for resolving the conflict there, he said.

Russian Build Up Continues, NATO Chief Says (10:30 a.m.)

Russia is continuing its military build up near Ukraine, despite saying it’s beginning to pull back troops, Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

“We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground,” Stoltenberg said. “On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build up.”

Stoltenberg said NATO has yet to receive any response from Russia to the proposals it made last month for a series of talks on topics involving European security.

Russians Won’t Stay After Belarus Drills (10:10 a.m.)

All Russian troops and equipment will leave Belarus after joint military drills end, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at an online conference.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is planning to meet President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, previously said the Russian withdrawal may not happen immediately.

The largest joint Russia-Belarus military drills in years are currently underway. The exercises are being watched closely by the U.S. and Europe amid the Russian troop buildup.

Europe’s Winter Energy Supplies ‘On The Safe Side’: Von der Leyen (10:12 a.m.)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers in Brussels on Wednesday that Europe is “on the safe side” of energy supplies even if Russia decides to partially or completely disrupt gas deliveries after measures the EU has taken including to secure shipments from other countries.

Since the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Europe has increased the number of LNG terminals and reinforced pan-European pipeline and electricity interconnector network, the president said. Europe must further diversify its energy sources and get rid of dependence on Russian gas while heavily investing in renewables.

European Gas Slumps to 3-Month Low After Putin Seeks Diplomacy

Russia’s Man in Vienna Mocking Invasion Forecasts (9:05 a.m.)

“We are teasing you! Don’t you understand?” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, wrote Wednesday in a series of late-night tweets mocking forecasts that Russian forces massed near the border with Ukraine signified plans for an invasion in the early hours of Feb. 16. When a respondent wrote that the day isn’t over yet, Ulyanov replied “Just wait and see up to the end of the current century.”

Russia’s EU envoy, Vladimir Chizhov, took up the same theme, telling Die Welt in an interview “there will be no attack this Wednesday” or any escalation in the coming weeks and months, adding “wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.