Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

Fahad Abuljadayel and Sylvia Westall
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, Xi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also agreed to hold summits every two years and upgraded the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The Chinese leader is set to meet more Arab leaders on Friday.

The summit comes as ties between the US and Saudi Arabia have frayed over oil policy.

China will seek to strengthen coordination with Saudi Arabia on energy policy and exploration, a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said. Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, is the de facto leader of OPEC+, a producers’ cartel that pumps roughly half the world’s oil.

Saudi Arabia’s daily exports of crude to China have averaged 1.65 million barrels this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s worth around $130 million at today’s prices.

The two countries “reaffirmed the importance of stabilizing the oil market.”

Saudi state-owned energy firm Saudi Aramco said it would collaborate on refining and petrochemical projects with Shandong Energy Group.

Shandong is a hub for China’s independent refiners. Shandong Energy is among companies looking to start up a huge, 20-million-ton-a-year refining complex. Any deal may allow Aramco to win more market share in China.

There was no mention of the idea that Saudi Arabia may accept yuan payments for oil instead of the dollar, as was suggested earlier this year. Diplomats and analysts said at the time the reports should be seen as a political message to the US, rather a strong signal of the kingdom’s plans, partly because the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar to shield it from volatility.

The two nations signed a slew of investment pacts, though details were scant. They announced plans to synchronize Xi’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure program with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off its reliance on oil.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Ups and Downs of US-Saudi Relations

Xi and Prince Mohammed “reviewed aspects of partnership and joint coordination efforts,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency said. Xinhua said Xi agreed to help boost Chinese tourism to the Middle Eastern nation and expand cultural links.

The moves show a willingness to strengthen relations just as both countries’ ties with the US cool. In October, President Joe Biden accused Riyadh of allying with Russia on oil production cuts, vowing unspecified “consequences.”

The pacts included an agreement with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. on cloud computing and high-speed internet complexes in Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Federal Communications Commission moved to seal off Huawei from the US market for telecoms equipment.

--With assistance from Anthony Di Paola, Salma El Wardany and Sarah Chen.

(Updates with announcements on oil market, petrochemical projects.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock

    Cracker Barrel's (CBRL) emphasis on off-premise business and technological investments bodes well. However, inflationary pressures is a concern.

  • Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Front-month Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $78 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago on Nov. 4. The collapse of spot prices and spreads is consistent with a cyclical downturn in the oil market and the onset of a business cycle slowdown or recession.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • China's Xi to hold Arab summits on Saudi trip

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Arab leaders at summits in Riyadh on Friday after striking a series of agreements with Saudi Arabia, strengthening ties as the top oil exporter quarrels with Washington.

  • US sanctions prominent Turkish businessman over Iran oil sales

    The Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions against Turkish businessman Sitki Ayan for facilitating the sale of trafficked Iranian oil on behalf of the country’s military. Ayan is a friend of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and allegedly heads a Turkish network financing the Quds forces, a special branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Ayan was…

  • Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

    China publishes key economic data as Beijing loosens some of its strict COVID-19 shackles, while PMIs will provide a health check for the global economy. Investors will be fed a huge helping of year-end U.S. news when Tuesday's release of November consumer inflation data is followed by the Federal Reserve's last rate decision of 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • Marketmind: All in on reopening

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

  • China’s Xi Jinping Meets Saudi Crown Prince in Pivotal Visit

    The leaders of China and Saudi Arabia will sign agreements worth more than $29 billion as the desert kingdom deepens ties with global partners, including U.S. rivals.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presiden

  • Google Ad Software Disrupted for Publishers Large and Small

    The malfunction, which lasted more than 2½ hours, affected software that places digital ads on websites.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter may not be done taking it to Apple

    Twitter owner Elon Musk suggested last week that he made nice with Apple CEO Tim Cook over Twitter's status in the App Store, but that doesn't mean he's happy with everything the smartphone giant does.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • SEC advises public firms to disclose crypto risks

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised publicly-listed firms to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market, in light of the fallout of the FTX collapse.

  • U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions

    U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism the industry is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

  • TSX dips for fifth day as energy shares drag

    Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Thursday as a drop in oil prices weighed on high-flying energy shares and a senior Bank of Canada official left the door open to additional interest rate hikes. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 4.03 points at 19,969.19, its fifth straight day of declines and its lowest closing level since Nov. 17. The Bank of Canada will study the most recent economic data to gauge whether to raise interest rates further, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said, adding the central bank would still move forcefully if necessary.

  • 5 Important Energy Questions For 2023

    With the new year around the corner, we have a number of questions lined up for our anonymous expert, the Question Man

  • UK Extends Crypto Tax Break for Investment Managers in Financial Reforms

    Rishi Sunak’s government has already legislated to use stablecoins as a means of payment as he seeks to make the country a crypto hub.

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $142.65, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day.

  • Chinese Insurer Is Set to Be Hong Kong’s Last Big Debut of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Sunshine Insurance Group Co. ended flat in its trading debut after Hong Kong’s fourth-largest deal this year, potentially the last big listing in the Asian hub before the end of 2022. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtP