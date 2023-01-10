Xi Warns China Officials to Avoid ‘Collusion’ With Big Business

4
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned officials against colluding with the business world, underscoring that his government’s crackdown on the private sector will remain a concern for investors despite efforts to boost the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Action should be taken to prevent leading officials from acting for any interest group or power group, and to forestall any collusion between officials and businesspeople,” Xi told a meeting of anti-corruption regulators on Monday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

He also warned against “any infiltration of capital into politics that undermines the political ecosystem or the environment for economic development.”

Xi’s government has recently eased up on a regulatory crackdown on tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., helping their shares rebound. Yet questions remain over how far that approach will go given Xi has also pledged to ensure “common prosperity,” in part by reining in wealthy special interests.

See: Unpredictable Xi Spurs $100 Billion Rally With Abrupt Shifts

Xi has made reining in graft a central aspect of his leadership of the world’s second-biggest economy over the past decade. That approach has been popular with the public and also served to weed out potential threats to his rule.

Last year, the anti-corruption officials broke up what they called a “political clique” led by former police official Sun Lijun, who was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison for taking bribes and other crimes.

The message that graft cannot be allowed to thrive in the Chinese political system is one that Xi delivers regularly. In December, just after securing a third term in power, Xi said the country had achieved an “overwhelming victory” in its battle against corruption but added that the work was “far from over.”

Economic Measures

Xi’s latest call to continue with the campaign comes as his government abandons its Covid Zero approach toward the coronavirus. On Sunday, China opened borders that had been largely closed for nearly three years, after earlier doing away with quarantine camps, mass testing and snap lockdowns.

Those policies had led to public anger, with widespread protests erupting in late November, though the government has insisted its policy changes were underway before the demonstrations erupted.

With covid rules loosening, the government is stepping up efforts to bolster the economy. China is considering a record quota for local government bonds and widening the budget deficit. The economy is forecast to expand by 4.8% this year, compared with little growth in the US and a potential contraction in the Eurozone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • With new China travel restriction in place, Asian Americans urge nuanced caution

    Following the Biden administration’s implementation of a new Covid-19-related travel requirement for passengers flying in from China, Asian American advocates

  • China Has Set It Sights on Cornering Another Green Energy Market: Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak

  • Twitter Bows Down to the Newest Horror Icon, 'M3GAN'

    See the funniest reactions to the viral horror film, starring Allison Williams.

  • Sweden Aims to Reactivate Civil Conscription to Boost Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government is taking steps to reactivate civil conscription in the latest move to shore up its defense capabilities in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Can

  • EU, UK discuss N. Ireland post-Brexit trading problems

    UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday met EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to discuss problems in Northern Ireland surrounding post-Brexit trading arrangements.

  • More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City

    The walkout involves more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the New York State Nurses Association said in a statement. Hundreds of striking nurses Monday morning rallied outside of both hospitals where they chanted "Every patient is a VIP" as they waved signs in support of hiring more nurses and better pay. "Enough is enough, Sinai," New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagan said outside of Mount Sinai on Monday surrounded by red-clad nurses.

  • Chinese rush to renew passports as COVID border curbs lifted

    People joined long queues outside immigration offices in Beijing on Monday, eager to renew their passports after China dropped COVID border controls that had largely prevented its 1.4 billion residents from travelling for three years. Sunday's reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay but caused widespread frustration among its people. Waiting to renew his passport in a line of more than 100 people in China's capital, 67-year-old retiree Yang Jianguo told Reuters he was planning to travel to the United States to see his daughter for the first time in three years.

  • China Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reaches $190 Million Total, Wins Fourth Weekend

    “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its uneven box office career in mainland China with a fourth weekend at the top of the charts. The film earned $16.5 million (RMB114 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That represented 55% of the weekend’s nationwide cinema revenue total.By Sunday evening, the […]

  • California Storm Causes Flooding, Prompts Evacuation Orders

    Heavy rains brought flooding that prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders in parts of California on Monday. A series of storms generated by an “atmospheric river” has battered the state in recent weeks. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

  • Why These 3 Metaverse-Focused Crypto Projects Are Rocketing Higher Today

    Indeed, the price action with this group of assets has been dismal, with many tokens in this space losing 80% of their value, or more, in 2022 alone. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) have surged 13.7%, 12.6%, and 12.1% higher, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • Archives: LP’s mother says she did not mean to plead guilty in 2012 child abuse case

    In a 42-page letter to The Star, Jacole Prince insists she is a loving mother, not a monster capable of locking a malnourished girl in a closet.

  • NFL’s Next Gen Stats made data visualization of Chiefs’ ‘Snow Globe’ spinning huddle play

    The NFL’s Next Gen Stats made a data visualization with a graphic of the Chiefs’ spinning huddle “Snow Globe” play.

  • China Says Pivot Away From Covid Zero Predated Mass Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it started making major changes to Covid Zero even before nationwide protests widely credited with prompting the shift, as Beijing sought to counter the narrative that President Xi Jinping was forced to abandon a signature policy.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After

  • Texas Projects Record $32.7 Billion Budget Surplus, Driven by Sales Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is forecasting a record $32.7 billion budget surplus as a surge in sales taxes boosts the government’s revenue by billions more than what analysts had estimated. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Cana

  • A Democratic Survival Guide to the New House GOP Majority

    The people who lived through the last era of House GOP insanity weigh in on how today's Democrats can weather the new one

  • Having elected House speaker, Republicans try governing

    Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern. Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed his first tests late Monday as the Republicans approved their rules package for governing House operations, typically a routine step on Day One that stretched into the second week of the new majority.

  • Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ that captures the ugly sides of royal life hits bookshelves

    Prince Harry’s memoir was released Tuesday, not only offering new details on the British royal family’s bitter internal feud after days of bombshell

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and seven other tech billionaires lost a collective $575 billion in 2022

    Elon Musk lost the most money of any billionaire in 2022. Tesla stock tumbled as investors grew concerned with his Twitter distraction.

  • An oil expert breaks down China's role in crude markets as a key Russian fuel sinks far below the $60-a-barrel price cap

    In an interview with Insider, oil historian and Yale postdoctoral fellow Gregory Brew explains the current dynamics of global crude flows.

  • UK and EU hail Northern Ireland protocol breakthrough

    The UK and EU hailed a breakthrough in Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Monday, unlocking intensive negotiations over the Irish Sea border.