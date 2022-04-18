Xiamen issues China’s first blockchain-based commemorative subway ticket
Xiamen, a major city in China’s southeastern province Fujian, Friday issued China’s first batch of digital commemorative subway tickets based on Alibaba’s blockchain, AntChain.
Fast facts
The digital ticket bears a likeness to a decorative metal badge, and is themed with a combination of Xiamen landmarks, including the Shimao Strait Tower, the Xiamen Garden Expo and the Seascape Subway.
Holders can take the subway up to eight times in a single day, but only if they pay the fare with Alipay.
Purchasers will receive the ticket’s certificate file with its hash value on AntChain. However, the ticket will not appear in the holder’s wallet of AntChain’s NFT marketplace as a digital collectible.
Alibaba has been using blockchain technology for subway fare settlement in nine cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, including Shanghai, Nanjing, and Hangzhou, since 2019, according to local media reports.
