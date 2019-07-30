Is Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings (HKG:8227) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:8227) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings

What Is Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings had CN¥17.1m of debt, an increase on CN¥4.70m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥23.3m in cash, leading to a CN¥6.15m net cash position.

SEHK:8227 Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings had liabilities of CN¥34.0m due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥23.3m and CN¥2.72m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥8.01m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the CN¥5.11b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings saw its revenue drop to CN¥44m, which is a fall of 28%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥19m and booked a CN¥29m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of CN¥23m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Xi'an Haitiantian Holdings insider transactions.