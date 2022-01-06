Xi'an: The messy cost of China's Covid lockdown playbook

Tessa Wong - BBC News
·5 min read
Xi&#39;an residents lining up to get Covid tested
Residents in Xi'an cannot leave their homes at all, except to get tested for Covid

With residents pleading for help while locked in their homes, and accounts of people being turned away from hospitals, the stories emerging from the Chinese city of Xi'an in recent days may sound all too familiar.

All 13 million residents have been on lockdown the past two weeks and harsh measures have been put in place to battle an outbreak, with more 1,800 cases detected so far.

Local authorities are determined to snuff it out so that it will not mar the prestige of the Winter Olympics next month, and to avoid turning the upcoming Spring Festival - where millions will be moving across the country - into a super spreader event.

But it has also shown how China's standard playbook of enforcing a hard lockdown combined with mass testing can exact a messy, harsh human cost.

Since stricter rules came into force preventing people from leaving their homes to buy food, anxious residents have said on social media that their supplies have run low, with some resorting to bartering mobile phones for food.

Government workers have been distributing aid, but the distribution has been patchy, with reports of a lack of drivers and workers to deliver supplies because of the strict quarantine.

Xi&#39;an workers distributing food
Volunteers and workers have been distributing bags of vegetables

Some residents were forced out of their homes in a midnight eviction and bussed to quarantine facilities, while disturbing claims have surfaced of people unable to get crucial medical attention.

A man who suffered a heart attack allegedly died and a woman who was eight months pregnant reportedly lost her baby, after they were initially refused treatment at Gaoxing Hospital due to strict Covid rules.

Authorities have since barred local hospitals from rejecting patients, and suspended the hospital's director.

Many reading these stories online have been left horrified and in disbelief. For some it is a bad case of déjà vu, with shades of the ordeal endured by residents in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.

The complicated reality

Two years on, after numerous strict lockdowns across China, some are asking how such mismanagement and lack of planning can still be happening - and if authorities have learnt anything at all.

"There has never been any serious discussion on what lessons we have learnt from Wuhan, there has been no debate. The narrative has just been about the success of the Chinese model versus the ineffectiveness seen in Western democracies," Professor Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow in global health with the Council of Foreign Relations told the BBC.

The only thing officials have learnt would be dealing with an outbreak with a blunt zero Covid strategy, he added.

China's top-down policymaking has meant that when local officials are assigned broad targets, "they often have no alternatives but to rely on heavy-handed, one size fits all approaches in getting things done", as seen in the extreme measures seen in Xi'an.

This has resulted in "overreaction or overshooting… in dealing with even a small number of cases".

The situation in Xi'an has also shown that, despite the image of monolithic power and efficiency that the Chinese Communist Party likes to project, the reality on the ground can sometimes be a lot more disorganised.

Chinese government on a local level is decentralised, and many local officials have been "set very ambitious goals of having zero Covid, but get very little central government resources" and not much power to deal with an outbreak when it arises, points out Professor Donald Low, an expert in Chinese governance with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Delivery rider on the streets of Xi&#39;an
There have been a reported shortage of delivery riders and drivers in Xi'an

This has meant that "on the one hand, local officials cannot singlehandedly lock down a district, but on the other, they are required to organise food delivery to more than a million residents at short notice," wrote China studies professor Christian Goebel of the University of Vienna in an online analysis.

"If it works out, the centre takes the credit, if it doesn't, local officials are blamed and given the boot."

Two senior party officials in Xi'an have been sacked, while dozens more have been punished.

The way out?

But the larger problem is the diminishing returns of the zero Covid policy.

Experts warn that as Covid evolves and more transmissible variants emerge - it could lead to increasingly harsh measures to maintain the same level of suppression.

Though zero Covid still has widespread support, people's patience with these harsh measures will only be stretched thinner.

In Xi'an for instance, there has been already some backlash against state media's attempts at propaganda to rally spirits.

"#TouchingMomentsofXi'anFightingCovid my ass," read one comment on social media site Weibo, before it was swiftly scrubbed by censors.

China has so far shown no signs of easing up on zero Covid and appears to be content waiting for the global pandemic to end - but with new variants like Omicron emerging, many believe this will not happen anytime soon.

So could China find a swift exit out of what may be an eventually unsustainable policy?

Prof Huang believes there is a window between two highly politically sensitive events - the Olympics next month and 20th Communist Party Congress at the end of the year - where China could take steps towards living with Covid.

One way it could do this is by finding more effective vaccines and Covid therapies, and educating the Chinese public to fear the virus less.

Another would be selecting some cities to trial out a more eased approach - but even this would be politically difficult, warns Prof Low.

"Which cities would they choose? And having told citizens that the virus is the enemy, this would seem like a betrayal," he said, adding that many are still worried about China's weaker healthcare system outside of major cities and the effectiveness of local vaccines.

In the meantime, Chinese citizens will continue bearing the brunt of the measures.

In an impassioned essay published on messaging platform Wechat - which was later scrubbed - one Xi'an journalist detailed the difficulties residents have been facing under lockdown and pleaded for change.

"After this is all over, if we do not reflect, do not absorb the lessons eked from blood and tears, and rush to hand out awards and sing praises of achievements - then the people's suffering has been borne in vain."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP Top Stories January 5 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday January 5th: WH: Biden 'clear-eyed' about the Trump threat; Philadelphia fire kills at least 13; US, Germany say Russia poses 'urgent' challenge to stability; Grammys postpone ceremony.

  • China's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small

    BEIJING (Reuters) -More cities in central China resorted to tough curbs as new coronavirus infections in Henan province rose sharply, with authorities taking urgent action to contain clusters ahead of the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year peak travel season. Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted local infections with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday, up from just four a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday. Although the numbers are tiny compared with many places in the world, and no cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant have been reported so far in Henan, several cities there imposed new limits on travel or economic activities in response to a rash of new cases.

  • China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an

    China on Wednesday reported a major drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has sharply disrupted the lives of its 13 million residents. The National Health Commission announced just 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors statues along with major industries, down from 95 the day before. Health officials said they have basically achieved the goal of halting community transmission because the new cases were among people already quarantined.

  • Yuzhou: Second Chinese city forced into Covid lockdown

    Yuzhou, with its population of 1.1 million, is shut down after just three cases are found.

  • Silver Lake-Backed Startup Ousts Chairman Over Antisemitic Email

    (Bloomberg) -- David Bateman, one of the founders of Utah tech startup Entrata Inc., resigned from the board after sending an antisemitic email espousing Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hikes, Balance-Sh

  • Cowboys LB Micah Parsons enters COVID protocol ahead of Week 18

    The Cowboys' best defensive player of the season has been added to the COVID protocol ahead of Week 18.

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales reaches tentative $626,000 settlement with city

    The city long ago admitted fault when the Fire and Police Commission unanimously demoted Morales from chief to captain last summer without due process.

  • Anger at Xi’an Lockdown Spreads in China

    The account of a woman who lost her unborn baby in the eight month of pregnancy after being denied swift medical attention prompted a nationwide social-media outcry.

  • Roomba Maker Seeks to Block Rival SharkNinja Vacuums From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. told a U.S. trade judge that it developed robotic vacuum features “too good to be true” only to have them copied and sold at a lower price by SharkNinja, which should be blocked from the U.S. market as punishment.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed

  • 'The ones you don't want to tangle with': Man o' wars found across Bay and Walton beaches

    Although a cold front on Monday might prevent people from entering the Gulf of Mexico, swarms of Man o' Wars washed up in Bay and Walton counties.

  • Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts

    Walmart Inc arm Sam's Club, responding to the furore in China over what local media said was its deliberate removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from its app, denied the move in a call with analysts and termed it "a misunderstanding". Chinese social media users and local news outlets criticised Sam's Club, a members only warehouse club that offers products and services, last week for the removal of the products from its domestic online stores. China's anti-graft agency accused the U.S. retailer and Sam's Club of "stupidity and short-sightedness" over the matter.

  • Oil Falls on Tighter U.S. Monetary Policy, China Demand Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated for the first time in four days on the prospect of tightening U.S. monetary policy, and on signs Chinese demand will weaken due to the worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial flareup in Wuhan. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Cha

  • New products put Apple on track for $4 trillion valuation

    New products could push Apple towards a $4 trillion valuation, analysts and investors have predicted, after it became the first company to hit the $3 trillion mark this week.

  • How Valerie Bertinelli Said Goodbye to 'Soulmate' Eddie Van Halen Before He Died: 'No Greater Love'

    "I loved Ed more than I know how to explain," says Valerie Bertinelli, who shares their love story in Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, which is excerpted exclusively in this week's PEOPLE

  • Why 2022 Is the Year We Learn to Live With COVID-19

    Hopes of eliminating COVID-19 in the U.S. through vaccine-generated herd immunity are now dashed. SARS-CoV-2 will still pose a threat to vulnerable and unvaccinated Americans, but experts believe it will no longer represent a major public health danger to those who are immune through either vaccination or natural infection. Widespread U.S. natural immunity has occurred at a tragic cost with over 800,000 deaths and a significant trail of Long COVID disability and extensive economic, mental health and educational damage.

  • Indiana sets new record for COVID-19 cases as omicron surges

    Just six days ago, Indiana soared beyond 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic.

  • U.S. strengthens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan

    U.S. military bases in Japan introduced stricter COVID-19 measures on Thursday after the government expressed grave concern about a surge of new infections and called for restrictions on the movement of U.S. personnel. Japan is facing what some are calling its sixth wave of coronavirus infections with cases in some places at their highest in months. One official has blamed U.S. military personnel for spreading the Omicron variant.

  • Novak Djokovic visa: 'Australia doesn't deserve a grand slam' - how the world reacted

    Novak Djokovic is set to leave Australia on Thursday after he was dramatically denied entry to the country, a move which has dashed his hopes of defending the Australian Open title this month.

  • MyPillow CEO Claims His Phone Records Were Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee

    Drew AngererMAGA-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell claimed on Wednesday that his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Additionally, the MyPillow CEO said he has filed a legal complaint in an effort to block the request.CNBC first reported on the alleged subpoena sent to Lindell, who has been one of the loudest proponents of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” due