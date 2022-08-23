Xiaofan Bai Is The Non-Executive Director of Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) And They Just Picked Up 4.1% More Shares

Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Xiaofan Bai, recently bought a whopping AU$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.43. While that only increased their holding size by 4.1%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Airtasker

Notably, that recent purchase by Xiaofan Bai is the biggest insider purchase of Airtasker shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.41). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$3.6m for 8.26m shares. On the other hand they divested 251.29k shares, for AU$239k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Airtasker insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Airtasker Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Airtasker insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$76m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Airtasker Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Airtasker. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Airtasker has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

