Xiaomi first in worldwide sales of smartwatches and fitness trackers

Worldwide wearable sales have topped 49.6 million units in the first quarter of 2019, resulting in a 55.2% increase from the year prior, according to analysis firm IDC. In this vast arena of internet-connected accessories, smartwatches and fitness trackers represent two-thirds of all goods sold.

The first three months of the year thus saw sales of 31.3 million smartwatches and fitness trackers, versus 23.8 million in the same period of the year before. And Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is dominating the market, with 5.3 million units sold, ahead of the 4.6 million Apple Watches sold over that same period. Huawei comes in third with its 3.9 million units sold. Note that while all of the aforementioned manufacturers have seen their sales increase in one year, Huawei has more than tripled its sales between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. For its part, Xiaomi has experienced a 43.6% in sales, which dwarfs Apple's 14.8% progression.

The wearables category includes not only smartwatches and fitness trackers, but other internet-connected products such as headphones, a segment in which Apple has differentiated itself with its AirPods. When all product segments are taken together, Apple takes the lead on Xiaomi, with 12.8 and 6.6 wearables sold worldwide between January and March 2019, followed by Huawei (5M), Samsung (4.3M) and Fitbit (2.9M).