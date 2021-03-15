Xiaomi Jumps After U.S. Trading Ban on Phone Maker Is Halted

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s shares jumped in Hong Kong after a U.S. court blocked the Defense Department from restricting American investment in the Chinese smartphone giant.

Shares of the consumer electronics maker surged as much as 12% on Monday, the biggest intraday gain in almost a month. Under the Trump administration, the Defense Department placed Xiaomi on a list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military, triggering financial restrictions that were set to go into effect next week. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday put a temporary halt to the ban, siding with Xiaomi in a lawsuit that argued that the move was “arbitrary and capricious” and deprived the company of its due process rights.

Contreras said Xiaomi was likely to win a full reversal of the ban as the litigation unfolds and issued an initial injunction to prevent the company from suffering “irreparable harm.” After the ban was announced, the smartphone manufacturer faced the prospect of being de-listed from U.S. exchanges and deleted from global benchmark indexes, wiping out as much as $44 billion from its market value.

Read more: Xiaomi Shares Soar in Hong Kong After $1.3 Billion Buyback Plan

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Xiaomi could reverse negative market sentiment on a temporary injunction against a U.S. investment ban, coupled with its announced HK$10 billion buyback plan. Despite improving fundamentals, the smartphone maker’s share price is down 22.5% since the ban was announced on January 15. Xiaomi remains well-positioned to keep capturing market share amid Huawei’s retrenchment and drive average prices and margins higher with the rollout of 5G devices.

-- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analysts

Click here for the research

Founded more than a decade ago by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun, Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world by volume. In the third quarter, it surpassed Apple Inc. in smartphone sales, according to IDC. The company has attracted a suite of American investors from Qualcomm Inc. to Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Xiaomi plans to continue to request that the court declare the labeling of its connection to the military as unlawful, and to permanently remove the designation, according to a company statement.

In November, former President Donald Trump signed an order barring American investment in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what the U.S. has described as abusive business practices. The U.S. has also pursued bans on popular Chinese-owned apps like WeChat and TikTok, invoking threats to national security.

Contreras brushed those concerns aside in his ruling Friday. “The court is somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here,” he wrote. The Defense Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment on Friday evening.

The Xiaomi ruling could pave the way for more more firms to challenge the Trump-era restrictions, with non-state-owned companies like including Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. standing a better chance of winning a similar lawsuit, according to Jefferies. Shares of SMIC gained as much as 3.3% in Hong Kong Monday.

“Xiaomi’s potential victory could challenge the Defense Secretary’s discretion in classifying non-SOEs in China as” Communist Chinese Military Companies, analysts including Edison Lee wrote in a note. “Xiaomi’s potential win would likely increase the chances that many of Trump’s sanctions on Chinese companies may have to be reversed.”

The case is Xiaomi v. Defense Department, 21-cv-280, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraphs)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment Restrictions

    A U.S. federal judge blocked the government from restricting U.S. investment in Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi. What Happened: Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from imposing restrictions on U.S. investment in the Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY), the Wall Street Journal has reported. In the lawsuit, Xiaomi had argued that the ban on investing in the firm was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it deprived the company of its due process rights. In his verdict, the judge said that “Xiaomi is a publicly-traded company that produces commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control of the PRC or its security services.” Why It Matters: Xiaomi was blacklisted from getting U.S. investments over allegations of having connections with the Chinese military. It is believed that the blacklist was imposed after Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, was awarded the “Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” in 2019 from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). According to the Defense Department, the MIIT assisted China’s policy of civil-military fusion, and Beijing depended on MIIT to boost military technology development. Earlier, the Defense Department had alleged that Xiaomi’s plans to invest $7.7 billion into 5G and artificial intelligence were of key interest to the People’s Republic of China's military-civil fusion strategy. To this point, the judge said, “investment in the technology didn’t necessarily suggest a military link.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInvestor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board Over 'Erratic' Tweeting, Alleging Violation Of SEC SettlementTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Puts Up First Tweet For Sale As Non-Fungible Token© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors. The Biden administration has also informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete.“The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla factory had more than 400 COVID-19 cases after Elon Musk’s defiant reopening: report

    Hundreds of COVID-19 cases were reported at Tesla Inc.'s production plant in Fremont, Calif., after it reopened last May in defiance of local health regulations, according to a new report.

  • China’s Soaring Economic Activity Masks Uneven Growth Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity surged in the first two months of the year, though the figures mask an uneven recovery a year after the world’s first coronavirus lockdown.The official data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for key indicators, largely due to distortions when compared to last year’s shutdown. However, the underlying momentum shows a rebound that’s on a two-speed track, with strong industrial output and export demand and a lagging consumer recovery.Key highlights of the data:Industrial production jumped 35.1% in January-February from a year earlier, compared with a median estimate of 32.2% in a Bloomberg survey of economistsRetail sales climbed 33.8% in the period, versus a forecast of 32%Fixed-asset investment rose 35%, well below a projection of 40.9%The jobless rate was 5.5% at the end of February, up from 5.2% in DecemberThe CSI 300 Index pared an earlier loss after the data dump before resuming its decline to 1.4% as of 11:06 a.m. in Shanghai. The yuan was little changed in both onshore and offshore markets.Read More: China Heads for Record GDP Growth in Months of Wild Data SwingsThe weaker-than-expected investment growth and rise in unemployment points to an uneven recovery. While consumer spending has picked up, the rebound in retail sales hasn’t been as strong as industrial production. Average growth in retail sales in the first two months of the year was 3.2% higher than the same period in 2019, compared with 8.1% for industrial output, according to the National Bureau of Statistics“We must be aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is still rampaging globally and the world economy is facing severe challenges,” Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for bureau, said in a statement. “Domestically, the unbalanced recovery is still notable and the foundation for the economic recovery is not solid yet.”China is still the only major economy to have powered out of the pandemic after an early control over the virus and then surging global demand for medical goods and work-from-home devices. The economy grew 2.3% in 2020 and is forecast by economists to expand 8.4% this year.The government is targeting more modest growth of “above 6%” in 2021, allowing officials to focus on managing financial risks in the economy, like bringing down debt and curbing asset bubbles. Beijing has signaled it wants to scale back its pandemic stimulus, with analysts predicting a gradual reduction in monetary and fiscal support.What Bloomberg Economics Says...This makes for a lopsided but robust start to the year. It puts the economy on a path to easily clear the growth target of above 6% for 2021, a low bar given the base effect. Fiscal support looks set to be rolled back only gradually -- which should keep a prop under the economy. This backdrop could reduce the probability of economy-wide easing on the monetary front.-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.Bruce Pang, an economist at China Renaissance Securities, said the investment figures released Monday showed manufacturers still cautious and that businesses, “especially private-owned enterprises, will begin to have a stronger willingness to invest only after the recovery of their profit growth is confirmed.Consumer demand also still remains weak, with retail sales in February rising only 0.56% from the previous month, “indicating that the Lunar New Year may have had a weaker boost to national consumption than expected,” he said.The government imposed travel restrictions before the new year holidays, which fell in February this year, to curb sporadic virus cases in some parts of the country. That likely helped to boost industrial output, with factories able to remain open or resume production earlier than usual to meet soaring export demand. But it also suppressed spending on travel, restaurants and leisure activities.Through March 8, people took almost 41% fewer trips this year than in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, and travel was down almost 71% compared to the same period in 2019.(Updates with comment from NBS and economist.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe’s Value Jumps to $95 Billion, Becomes Top U.S. Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc.’s valuation almost tripled in less than a year to $95 billion with its latest funding round, making it the most valuable U.S. startup.The online payments processing company drew $600 million in its latest fundraising, Stripe said in a statement.The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors that would boost its value to more than $70 billion, with the possibility of pushing it to as high as $100 billion. The valuation also overtook billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart Inc., according to CBInsights data.Stripe was founded in 2010 by two Irish siblings: 32-year-old Patrick Collison and his younger brother John, 30. Their net worth surged to $11.4 billion each with the latest valuation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $4.3 billion in the last funding round.The company’s software, which competes with Square Inc. and Paypal Holdings Inc., is used by businesses to accept payments. Customers include Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and Lyft Inc.Stripe will invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network. It also has a dual headquarters in San Francisco, according to its website.Primary investors in Stripe also include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.Stripe didn’t really need the money in spite of the fundraising, Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said. “I view this as a bit more opportunistic,” she said in an interview on Sunday. The company “is highly capital efficient.”Stripe was valued at $36 billion as recently as April, when it raised $600 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.“It will just sit on the balance sheet,” Mike Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital and a Stripe board member, said in an interview, emphasizing that the money will just be “a rainy day fund -- it pays to have a little more insurance.”Stripe has benefited as some of its customers such as Instacart, which started out small, grew into significant companies. For Stripe, “the growth has been rapid and perhaps more rapid than anticipated,” Moritz said.Both Moritz and Suryadevara said Stripe will continue to seek out acquisitions. The company isn’t focusing on an initial public offering right now, the CFO said, and picked investors who shared its long-term view. “The next 10 years and beyond are even more exciting,” she added.Mark Carney, former governor of both the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, joined its board last month. He will help guide Stripe’s efforts to enable more businesses to bring funding to emerging carbon removal technologies.Stripe, which sells software allowing businesses to accept online payments, has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently branched out to offer checking accounts to businesses through e-commerce providers, working with banks including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NVIDIA Continues Outpacing AMD in Graphics Cards, and It Isn't Done Yet

    It is no secret that NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominates the discrete graphics cards market, leaving rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) far behind in a two-horse race despite the latter's best efforts to make a dent in this lucrative space. The bad news for AMD is that it has fallen further behind in the battle for GPU supremacy, and NVIDIA could heap more pain on its rival. Jon Peddie Research's GPU market report for the fourth quarter of 2020 suggests that NVIDIA isn't giving AMD any room to flex its muscles.

  • Better Buy: NIO vs. XPeng Motors

    The Chinese electric-vehicle makers both have rich valuations, even after a downturn in share prices.

  • Multiple Growth Catalysts Could Propel Square Forward In The Coming Years

    In the last year, digital fintech companies like Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) have outperformed traditional payment companies like Mastercard (MA). Innovation and earnings growth seem to be the differentiating factors, and these digital fintech companies have also been spreading their wings. For example, Square commenced its industrial banking operations this month. So, can SQ stock remain in a long-term uptrend? There are catalysts that point to sustained business growth and shareholder value creation. Cash App Is A Cash Flow Machine Monthly active user growth for the company’s Cash App is a key reason for the stock’s run-up. Cash App had 24 million monthly active users in FY2019. This has increased by 50% to 36 million users in FY2020. Further, more than 80 million customers have made transactions using Cash App, which underscores the potential reengagement opportunity and sustained growth in active users. Besides the increase in users, monetization metrics have also improved. In 2020, the gross profit per monthly transacting active customer reached $41, reflecting a 70% gain on a year-over-year basis. It’s worth noting that for FY2020, the Cash App generated $5.97 billion in revenue and $1.23 billion in gross profit. That said, Bitcoin revenue and gross profit for the year was $4.57 billion and $97 million, respectively. Therefore, excluding Bitcoin, Cash App revenue was $1.4 billion, with a gross profit of $1.1 billion. This implies a gross profit margin of 81%. Clearly, the Cash App is a game changer for the company. Even if it’s assumed that Cash App users double in the next two years, the company is positioned to deliver gross profit in excess of $2 billion. Additionally, Bitcoin adoption is on the rise. For FY2020, Bitcoin gross profit was $97 million, which was 12x higher on a year-over-year basis. Strong growth is likely in the coming years even as margins are slim. On top of this, Cash App has also enabled trading in stocks and ETFs. This is another factor that’s likely to lead to an increase in active users. For FY2020, Square generated operating cash flow (OCF) of $381 million. It will not be surprising if the OCF is over $1 billion in the next 12-24 months. Therefore, the key factor will be monetization from the Cash App. Seller Ecosystem Will Continue To Grow Recently, the company’s Cash App has been in the limelight. However, the seller ecosystem segment continues to deliver steady growth. As an overview, the seller ecosystem consists of software, hardware and financial services products, and the company generates revenue through monetization of these products through service or subscription fees. For FY2020, the segment reported $1.5 billion in gross profit, up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company believes that the seller ecosystem has a $85 billion market opportunity in the U.S. What’s more, 10% market share would imply $8.5 billion in revenue from the segment. Furthermore, international markets add to the total addressable market opportunity. E-commerce growth has accelerated as a result of the pandemic and Square can be integrated on websites to allow sellers to manage online and offline business. Overall, Cash App is on a high growth trajectory and the business commands a higher gross margin. That being said, given the potential market size, the seller ecosystem will continue to support growth and cash flows. Wall Street Weighs In Square’s Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 19 Buys, 11 Holds and 3 Sells. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $276.48 implies 14% upside potential. (See Square stock analysis on TipRanks) Concluding Thoughts For all businesses, valuations ultimately depend on the ability to generate cash flows. Square seems well positioned on that front, with the Cash App leading the way. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Anchor Begins Countdown to Launch of Bank-Beating DeFi Savings Account

    Anchor was originally slated for an October launch, but the team pushed that back to late November. With the countdown showing on its website, this could really be it.

  • Central African Republic votes amid tight security after December violence

    Almost all polling stations in Central African Republic were able to open for a second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, the electoral body said, amid heavy security to deter rebels who disrupted polls in December. In Zado, a hillside village outside the capital Bangui, many residents had only recently returned to their homes after they fled fighting in January when the insurgents tried to seize power after the contested presidential election. Local polling station director Emmanuel Maskemde said only 50 of 300 registered voters had so far turned up to cast their ballots.

  • Hondurans vote in primary elections clouded by corruption allegations

    Hondurans on Sunday will vote to choose candidates for November elections to replace outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose eight years in power have been increasingly mired by corruption allegations. The winning candidates in the primaries will compete in Nov. 28 elections to succeed the two-term president. Hernandez has denied corruption accusations, including by prosecutors in a U.S. trial that he worked with drug traffickers to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • How Altria (MO) Makes its Money

    The tradeoff is worth it to tens of millions of smokers who patronize Altria Group (MO) and enjoy its variety of brands every day. Altria is the company formerly known as Phillip Morris Companies. It changed its name in 2003 to disassociate itself from cigarettes and improve its corporate image, though that effort ultimately proved futile.

  • Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier could miss Opening Day with injury

    Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier could miss Opening Day due to a fractured pinky finger.

  • Applied Materials Is Raising Its Dividend 9%. It Was an Active Week for Payout News.

    Colgate-Palmolive and Qualcomm were other big U.S. companies that declared dividend increases in a busy week for payout news.

  • 3 Top Retail Dividend Stocks for 2021

    Thanks in no small part to Amazon, the retail world has been undergoing rapid changes in the last decade. Three top names for 2021 are Target (NYSE: TGT), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), and The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). Target is a Dividend Aristocrat.

  • China’s Lian Ray Pictures Makes Debut as Seller at FilMart (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hong Kong’s FilMart will be a coming out of sorts for China’s Lian Ray Pictures, which will be operating as a sales company at a major film rights market for the first time. The company is representing rights to “My Sister,” a mainland Chinese drama about a young woman who, after the sudden death of […]

  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up and Set to Become a College Wrestler

    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 18-year-old son Joaquin officially decided where he's going to college. Scroll to see the sweet pic Kelly posted revealing his choice.