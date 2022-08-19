Xiaomi posts 20% revenue fall, hurt by China COVID curbs

Xiaomi store in Shanghai
Josh Horwitz
·2 min read

By Josh Horwitz

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp posted a steep drop in second quarter revenue on Friday as the world's biggest smartphone market shrank, hit by strict COVID restrictions.

Sales fell 20% year on year to 70.17 billion yuan ($10.31 billion), missing estimates and marking a steeper decline from the previous quarter, when the company posted its first-ever revenue drop since listing.

Net income fell 67% to 2.08 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates.

China's consumer consumption has struggled to rebound from the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in the first half of the year.

Data this week showed China's economy slowed unexpectedly in July, indicating the world's second largest economy is struggling to shake off the June quarter's hit to growth from COVID restrictions and prompting a central bank rate cut.

China's long-stagnant smartphone sector has been especially hit by the downturn, with unit shipments down 10% year on year in the second quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

Smartphone sales for Xiaomi, which generate more than half of the company's total revenue, fell 29%.

In 2021, Xiaomi saw a sales surge after it grabbed market share from rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, whose ability to proscure components was heavily cripled by U.S. sanctions.

Yet the bump was short-lived, and the company's stock price has tumbled nearly 40% since the start of 2022, hit by the slowing Chinese economy and weakening overseas growth.

In India, Xiaomi's strongest market outside of China, the company has been subject to government probes for allegedly dodging tax regulators.

In April, Indian tax authorities seized $725 million in assets from the company, claiming it illegally transferred funds abroad under the guise of royalty payents. Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing.

The weak smartphone market in China and globally has led the company to seek new opportunities.

Xiaomi said earlier this month it had started testing self-driving vehicles in select cities in China.

($1 = 6.8069 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Xiaomi Profit Misses Estimates as Smartphone Business Turns Dire

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp.’s profit fell more than expected after the global smartphone slump wiped out growth at the Chinese mobile giant.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpNet income fell 83% to 1.39 billion yuan ($

  • Luxury Wine Demand Resilient to Downturn, Penfolds-Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., best known for its Penfolds brand, said it expects demand for its premium and luxury products to remain strong even as an economic downturn threatens to exacerbate cost-of-living pressures.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds

  • Retail sales held up amid ‘massive increase’ in consumer debt: Strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist&nbsp;Matt Miskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Target earnings, meme stock swings, July retail sales, consumer spending, inventory, and the outlook for retail.

  • Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

    Today is shaping up negative for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NCLH ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • US Retail Sales Little Changed Last Month as Fuel, Autos Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- US retail sales stagnated last month on declines in auto purchases and gasoline prices, though gains in other categories suggested consumer spending remains resilient.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Pa

  • 5 Solid Stocks That Recently Announced a Dividend Hike

    Westlake Corporation (WLK), Badger Mete (BMI), Vermilion Energy (VET), Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) and CI Financial (CIXX) recently hiked their dividends.

  • Retirement Planning: The Largest Expenses Average Retirees Pay and How To Prepare Now

    Retirement is expensive. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that people age 75 and older spend $38,691 per year, on average. What's the biggest expense...

  • The Winners and Losers From Indonesia’s $206 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities firms with downstream investments are likely to benefit most from policy support unveiled in Indonesia’s annual budget, while the health-care sector is least favored, analysts say.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillRussia's War in Ukra

  • Chip Startup Horizon Robotics Seeks Funds, Weighs H.K. IPO Timing, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence-chip startup Horizon Robotics Inc. is considering raising $100 million to $200 million in fresh capital, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayRussia's War in Ukraine Is

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • Pakistan Names Former Deputy as Central Bank Head to Aid Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan appointed a former central banker to head the monetary authority as the nation contends with one of Asia’s fastest inflation rates and faltering foreign-currency reserves.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could

  • Taiwan thanks its navy amid tensions with China

    STORY: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen addressed hundreds of the island's navy service members on Thursday -- to thank them for their service amid quote "indescribable" pressure from China.China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has ramped up military exercises around the island this month in the wake of a high-profile diplomatic visit from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.During a visit to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult."In the face of China's harassment and provocation outside Taiwan's territorial waters, it is even more necessary to keep an eye on the dynamics of enemy ships all the time.""In this period, everyone has shown firm and unwavering courage, responded calmly, and showed solid and long lasting results in the face of real threats. Not only guarding maritime security but also maintaining regional peace and prosperity. For such a performance, I must give the highest affirmation and respect."Tsai has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan will neither provoke nor escalate conflict during the crisis, and the island's defense ministry has stressed its "calm" response to Chinese military activity.Although the scale of China's military drills has dropped off significantly from earlier in the month, Taiwan continues to report Chinese fighters and warships operating around the island.

  • Biotech Rebounds on Optimism and Deal Making

    The sector had tumbled in the market selloff, but it is getting a boost from big investors and big pharmaceutical companies.

  • Bilkis Bano: The pain of seeing my rapists go free

    Eleven men convicted for her gang-rape and the murder of her family members have been freed.

  • Factories in southwest China shut down, rolling blackouts imposed as reservoirs run low

    Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.

  • Bitcoin Drops to Below $22,000 as Stocks Tumble

    The selloff of the world's largest cryptocurrency comes just days after Bitcoin crossed $25,000.

  • Ride-Hailing Stocks Reverse After Recent Rally

    Ride-hailing firms Uber Lyft and Grab have recovered some of their lost market value over the past month, but a selloff this week has undermined the rally. The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have risen more than 35% since mid-July, aided by their stronger-than-expected results earlier this month. Singapore-based Grab Holdings , which is set to report its second-quarter performance on Aug. 25, has jumped 41%.

  • Bond yields edge higher on speculation over Fed rate direction

    Bond yields rose on Friday, as traders balance worries about the health of the economy with worries about how high Federal Reserve officials will take interest rates to combat inflation.

  • Stocks Lower, Applied Materials, Bed, Bath& Beyond, Deere and Foot Locker In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower as rate bets, inflation worries accelerate; Applied Materials shares bump on Q3 earnings beat, outlook; Deere shares in focus ahead of Q2 earnings; Bed, Bath & Beyond plummets as Cohen completes share sale and Foot Locker earnings on deck as Nike shift raises concern.

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.