Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies

FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller than expected 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue, hurt by intensifying competition from domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo.

Sales rose to 78.06 billion yuan ($12.22 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30. Analysts had expected 79.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv data shows.

Profit slumped 84% to 788.6 million yuan, which Xiaomi attributed to changes in the valuation of companies in its investment portfolio.

Excluding one-time gains and losses, Xiaomi earned 5.18 billion yuan in profit, largely in line with the average analyst expectations for 5.09 billion yuan.

Xiaomi's smartphone revenue rose just 0.4% to 47.8 billion yuan.

Overall smartphone sales in China fell 5% in the July-September period, according to research firm Canalys.

Xiaomi has managed to gain market share this year due to the retreat of its key rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which saw its smartphone business tank following U.S. sanctions.

But the company has not grown at the same rate as top-selling rivals Oppo and Vivo, while Honor - a spin-off brand from Huawei - surpassed Xiaomi in the third quarter to become China's third largest smartphone maker in terms of market share.

Xiaomi's shipments in China grew just 4% year-on-year in the third quarter, Canalys said.

Facing tight competition in a shrinking market, the company has responded by launching an aggressive push into brick-and-mortar retail, a sector it has long lagged in.

In late October, Xiaomi announced it had opened its 10,000th store in China, and committed to tripling that count over the next two to three years.

($1 = 6.3878 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Goodman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Albany International Corp.'s NYSE:AIN) Stock?

    Albany International's (NYSE:AIN) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Since the market...

  • ECB’s Knot Says New Lockdowns Won’t Delay Stimulus Wind-Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceEuropean Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said

  • Kenyan president starts 2-day state visit to South Africa

    Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa. Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference. While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

    If you can't count on sure and steady dividends from the stocks you buy, you need to look for better alternatives. The best way to ensure that you get consistency with dividend payouts is to pick stocks of companies with business models built for the long run. Here are three such dividend stocks that are practically money machines.

  • Selloff in Highly Priced Tech Stocks Is Pressuring Hedge Funds That Piled In

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses are picking up in very-high-priced technology stocks that had recently grown in popularity among hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceFarfetch Ltd. and Snowflake Inc. fell, dri

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors are in the stock market to find growth, returns, and profits, and the last year has brought plenty of that. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both finished last week at near record high. The indexes are up 25% for the year. The gains have not come easy. Stocks are gaining for now, while the Fed continues to hold interest rates low and inflation has jumped to a 30-year high. Cash is simply not a good investment, as savings’ real yields are turning negative and rising prices are eating away at purc

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Merck Closes Biggest Biotech Deal of the Year

    The purchase of Acceleron Pharma gives Merck one more arrow in its quiver as it prepares for the patent on its blockbuster cancer therapeutic Keytruda to expire.

  • 4 Energy Stocks Pumping Out Tons of Cash

    Energy investors are looking for growing dividends, and one of the best ways to spot companies that could increase their payouts is to look for those pumping out the most free cash flow. One measure of the strength of a company’s free cash flow—and its possible investibility — is its free cash flow yield. The yield divides the company’s free cash flow by its market cap, giving a better sense of how investors are valuing the company’s cash production.

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

    Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks are selling off broadly. President Biden officially announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • This Top Growth Stock Just Became a Screaming Buy

    Investors may not want to miss the opportunity to buy this fast-growing company after its latest pullback.

  • Michael Burry Is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Michael Burry is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Michael Burry, the chief of Scion Asset Management, had surprised the finance world with a $731 bearish bet against electric vehicle […]

  • Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    How far off is International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent...

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    Low cost index funds that track key markets can provide an incredible foundation to build wealth over time.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Gathering Momentum

    Novavax (NVAX) investors have had to be patient, as delays have seen its Covid-19 vaccine lag competitors’ offerings. However, recently the vaccine has been showing evidence it could still play a prominent role in the ongoing global fight against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the company announced two positive developments. First off, the biotech announced that NVX-CoV2373 has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the Philippines, where it will go to market under the brand name COVO

  • MoonPay scores $3.4 billion valuation as the PayPal for crypto reportedly plans hiring spree

    The Miami-based company plans to add 200 jobs in its headquarters and around the globe, Bloomberg reported.

  • Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter. The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio veh

  • Coal power stations fire up as wind fails to blow

    What to do if your energy supplier goes bust City regulator appeals for Bitcoin expertise as terrorists exploit cryptocurrencies FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc; Pound hits fresh highs against the euro Wall Street rises after Fed chair decision Roger Bootle: Britain is doomed to either an inflation trap or a squeeze on incomes Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter