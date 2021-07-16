Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker - Canalys

The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop, in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday.

Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19% share, and Apple at third place with a 14% share.

The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75% cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

The company's shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe, the report said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple expands production of new iPhone in anticipation of demand: RPT

    Dan Howley joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Apple’s reported plans to increase production of its next-generation iPhone to as many as 90 million phones and how Apple is bypassing the chip shortage affecting other products around the globe.

  • World leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic

    U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders meet virtually on Friday for the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. New Zealand, the revolving Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation host, said this week it will chair the extraordinary meeting ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed the importance of the 21-economy group working together to navigate a way out of the pandemic in a call with Biden ahead of the meeting.

  • The long, 'surreal' days of the runaway Texas legislators

    Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny. After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight. Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas.

  • Apple’s AirPods Pro Are Discounted to $199 on Amazon – Cheaper Than Apple’s Own Site

    Amazon has the latest AirPods earbuds for just $199.99 — $50 cheaper than what you'll find them for on Apple.com

  • U.S. producer prices post biggest annual gain in more than 10-1/2 years

    U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years, suggesting inflation could remain high as robust demand fueled by the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic strains the supply chain. Underlying producer prices rose at a moderate pace on a monthly basis in June. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that "inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating."

  • Here's Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    As of 2 p.m. EDT, the stock's price was up more than 2%, which placed Apple's market capitalization at a staggering $2.5 trillion. Apple is reportedly preparing to boost shipments by 20% compared to 2020's levels. Apple is expected to debut its latest-generation iPhones in September.

  • Malaysia Aviation Group opens tender to sell six Airbus A380-800 planes

    Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has launched a tender for the sale of six Airbus A380-800 aircraft or their components, the company said in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday. MAG, which is the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines and underwent a restructuring earlier this year, invited interested buyers to send in proposals by noon of Aug. 12. Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail said in May MAG was looking to dispose of its A380 fleet, following completion of its debt restructuring.

  • Tennis player de Minaur has COVID-19, out of Tokyo Olympics

    Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian Olympic team's chef de mission Ian Chesterman told media in Tokyo on Friday that de Minaur was “shattered” over the news. “We are very disappointed for Alex," Chesterman said.

  • 'Hot! Hot! Hot!': Demi Moore wows in new bikini selfies during Santorini holiday

    "Good morning, Charlie."

  • Women’s groups call for UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan

    Women’s rights supporters and faith leaders are calling for a United Nations peacekeeping force for Afghanistan to protect hard-won gains for women over the last two decades as American and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country and a Taliban offensive gains control over more territory. Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave their house without a male escort. In a May 14 letter obtained by The Associated Press, 140 civil society and faith leaders from the U.S., Afghanistan and other countries “dedicated to the education and rights of women in Afghanistan” asked U.S. President Joe Biden to call for a U.N. peacekeeping force “to ensure that the cost of U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is not paid for in the lives of schoolgirls.”

  • Supreme Court liberal Stephen Breyer says he has no plans to retire

    Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN Wednesday that he has not decided when he will retire and that he is satisfied with his status as the senior liberal on the Supreme Court.Why it matters: Liberal advocates, professors and some Democratic members of Congress are urging the 82-year-old justice to leave the bench so President Biden can name a younger liberal while the Senate holds a thin Democratic majority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Breyer unequivocall

  • Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant

    The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally transmitted cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday, with one person dying from the disease. Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases found to have contracted the Delta variant, 11 were tagged as locally acquired cases, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We are in an upward-bound market right now, the S&P is up over 18% so far this year, and it’s tempting to just sit back and the portfolio appreciate. Returns are solid, and if they’re not as high as they were in 2019, they are more broad-based then they were when tech pulled back earlier this year. There’s a positive feeling in the air. It’s easy to be complacent in an atmosphere like this, but some Wall Street pros believe that now is the time to diversify the portfolio, and shift into multiple

  • New Apple accessory enables a hidden iPhone 12 feature

    The iPhone 12 phones have a hidden feature that we’ve known about for months. The problem is that you couldn’t take advantage of it until earlier this week. Apple quietly unveiled a highly anticipated accessory that works only with the iPhone 12 series. That’s the official MagSafe external battery pack that retails for $99. The … The post New Apple accessory enables a hidden iPhone 12 feature appeared first on BGR.

  • The First Stock I'm Going to Buy in the Next Stock Market Correction

    The company has several tailwinds, but it's being priced like a different business since the pandemic began.

  • Bond King Jeff Gundlach says there is a simple reason Treasury yields are so low even as inflation surges

    Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.

  • Why an Analyst Raised AMD’s Price Target by 459%

    Analyst Christopher Danely upgraded his call on AMD to Neutral from Sell, and bumped his price target to $95 from $17. The loser: Intel.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.42, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day.

  • Sell These 4 Toxic Stocks to Avoid Losing Money Overnight

    Toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks, burdened with high debt and bound to result in loss for investors over time. Discard such stocks from your portfolio right away to avoid losses.

  • Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record

    In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.