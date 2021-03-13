Xiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment Restrictions

Bibhu Pattnaik
·1 min read

A U.S. federal judge blocked the government from restricting U.S. investment in Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi.

What Happened: Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from imposing restrictions on U.S. investment in the Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY), the Wall Street Journal has reported.

In the lawsuit, Xiaomi had argued that the ban on investing in the firm was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it deprived the company of its due process rights.

In his verdict, the judge said that “Xiaomi is a publicly-traded company that produces commercial products for civilian use, is controlled by its independent board and controlling shareholders, and is not effectively controlled or associated with others under the ownership or control of the PRC or its security services.”

Why It Matters: Xiaomi was blacklisted from getting U.S. investments over allegations of having connections with the Chinese military.

It is believed that the blacklist was imposed after Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, was awarded the “Outstanding Builder of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” in 2019 from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

According to the Defense Department, the MIIT assisted China’s policy of civil-military fusion, and Beijing depended on MIIT to boost military technology development.

Earlier, the Defense Department had alleged that Xiaomi’s plans to invest $7.7 billion into 5G and artificial intelligence were of key interest to the People’s Republic of China's military-civil fusion strategy.

To this point, the judge said, “investment in the technology didn’t necessarily suggest a military link.”

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi

    The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other firms to a list that requires Americans to sell their interests in the firms by a deadline. Xiaomi in late January filed a complaint in a Washington court seeking to be removed from the list, calling its inclusion "unlawful and unconstitutional" and arguing it was not controlled by the People's Liberation Army. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C., said on Friday that the court "concludes that defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling."

  • No Partners, No Problem: Nikola May Do Hydrogen Stations Solo

    Now that it can buy cheap electricity to make hydrogen in Arizona, Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) no longer needs fueling station partners who balked after the startup's months of distractions and ongoing federal probes into fraudulent claims. "Things are changing," Nikola CEO Mark Russell told FreightWaves in a recent interview. "We were working with various potential station partners for some time last year. And that's why we thought there was a good chance that we would have one of those announced by the end of the year or early this year." But after getting a long-term deal to buy electricity at about 2.5 cents a kilowatt from Arizona Public Service (APS), the need for help has diminished. Competing favorably with diesel fuel "The rate schedule that has been put in place with APS is huge," Russell said. "Eighty-five percent of the cost of providing hydrogen in the way we're talking about is electricity. We'll be able to compete very favorably to diesel fuel using that rate structure over the next 20 years." Hydrogen fuel used in fuel cell Class 8 trucks like Nikola plans for 2023 emit no emissions, critical in places like California. Regulations there take an increasing number of diesel-powered trucks off the road over the next 20 years in favor of zero-emission trucks. Nikola plans to publicly distribute Arizona-produced hydrogen fuel in the Golden State. "As the potential partners have hesitated [or] aren't ready to move as fast as we are, we have not slowed down our work at all," Russell said. "We have all the building blocks in place." New Truck Talk every Friday. Subscribe here. Nel ASA, which sold Nikola $30 million worth of electrolyzers to make the hydrogen, helped with station design. Building the stations themselves is mostly about acquiring real estate — "the smallest cost and the easiest one to solve," according to Russell. Nikola could pursue areas where solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy are available in abundance. "There is now a template we can take into other jurisdictions," he said. "We can produce in large amounts where we have the lowest costs. And then we can move the hydrogen by truck either in two trailers compressed or in cryogenic trailers as liquid." The Trevor factor Nikola continues to distance itself from founder Trevor Milton, who resigned as executive chairman last September. A 67-page report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleged Nikola was an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." From Nikola's founding in 2014, Milton was the face of the company. But the company, not Milton personally, could bear the brunt of any civil penalties resulting from Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice probes. Nikola already has spent more than $27 million on legal fees for Milton and other expenses related to the Hindenburg report. On page 103 of its recent10-K filing with the SEC, Nikola listed nine statements that "were inaccurate in whole or in part, when made," including the price and quantity of hydrogen Nikola could make at the company's demo stations. Revealing the findings of the investigation by the Kirkland & Ellis law firm was an attempt to refocus on the future. "I hope because we're being so transparent that people are able to process it. And then we can move beyond it," Russell said. "Making the disclosure, we hope, is a good, important step toward moving forward." Clearing distractions Russell and a board of directors led by former General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Wall Street analyst Steve Girsky added three experienced, crisis-tested directors in recent months. Known for overheated social media hype under Milton, Nikola behaves differently without him. Press releases include timetables of milestones, daring media and investors to hold the company accountable. Russell and the board canceled the Badger electric pickup truck and took a $14 million write-off to shut down a Powersports division. The Nikola WAV battery-electric watercraft is part of the abandoned Powersports division. (Photo: Nikola) "Trevor definitely did like those things," Russell said. "He was passionate about powersports, passionate about off-road vehicles, passionate about watercraft. Those are all things that were personally important to him. My view always has been much more disciplined." All that remains from the circus-like atmosphere at Nikola World in 2019 is some intellectual property and prototypes for a fully electric four-seat off-road vehicle. Russell would be happy to dispose of those assets. Intellectual property and prototypes of the electric-powered Nikola NZT four-seat off road vehicle could be sold, leased or otherwise disposed of. But Nikola will spend no more time or money on them. (Photo: Nikola) "We have an open mind about what happens there," he said. "What we have decided is that those things are no longer taking resources or focus away from our core deliverables." Russell means battery-electric trucks, hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks and hydrogen fueling stations. "We're trying to do one of the toughest things out there, which is make long-haul commercial transportation zero emissions. And if we succeed in doing that, that will be a positive change for the world that will go on far, far into the future." No reservations for the Tre The first five battery-electric Tre models have been built. Four are in the U.S. for validation testing; one is still in Europe. Nine more are on their way. Nikola wants to arrange rides for U.S. customers who said they would buy the cabover Tre. Until a year ago, it was slated only for Europe. The camouflaged battery-electric Class 8 Nikola Tre is undergoing validation testing in Phoenix. The company expects to have enough early builds soon to hold exposure programs for possible customers. (Photo: Nikola) Nikola originally planned to assemble 600 Tre models in the fourth quarter from kits of parts at a still-under-construction plant in Coolidge, Arizona. Supply chain issues and the pandemic cut that to 50 to 100 trucks. Compared to 14,000 reservations for the Two fuel cell tractor, Nikola has no reservations or orders for the Tre. That is more or less by design. "We're looking to do the start of production later this year, so we're not going to take reservations," Russell said. "We'll take contracts or we'll take deposits." Is Nikola's future Chinese? The Tre, based on the Iveco S-Way, is built in a joint venture with the CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) subsidiary in Ulm, Germany. CNHI is in talks to sell Iveco to China's FAW Jiefang, Reuters reported in January. The Chinese are aggressively pursuing fuel cells for long-haul transportation. If Iveco goes to FAW, does Nikola follow? CNHI did not respond to a FreightWaves request for comment. And Russell? "As unsurprised as I am that you would ask that question," he said, "I'm equally sure that you're unsurprised that I'm going to say I cannot comment." Related articles: Nikola wants cheap electricity for Arizona hydrogen stations Nikola will truck hydrogen to stations when electricity costs too much Crisis-tested directors added to regain Nikola credibility Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAre SPACs Redirecting Blank Check Love To Self-driving Truck Startups?Nikola Loses Half As Much As Expected As Powersports Unit Dropped© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why U.S., Ukraine may still have concerns about their respective agendas in the post-Trump era

    Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had it rough while former President Donald Trump was in office, getting thrown into a domestic U.S. political dispute that eventually led to Trump's first impeachment simply because Zelensky was on the receiving end of a notorious Trump phone call. While it's expected that the Kyiv-Washington relationship will proceed much more smoothly now, some people in President Biden's orbit want to make it clear that the new administration may have to show Zelensky some "tough love" early on, even while reaffirming Washington's commitment to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, Politico reports. A former U.S. official who remains close to the Biden administration told Politico that Zelensky "is not struggling with all his might to fight corruption" in Ukraine, a priority for Biden, who dealt with the issue when he was vice president. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, added that he thinks Zelensky's "reform agenda has predictably stalled." If it doesn't pick up again soon, Murphy said, "it's going to be hard to make the case to Congress to continue to support Ukraine." Some Ukrainian government officials have reciprocal concerns about Biden's agenda, particularly when it comes to Nord Stream 2, an under-construction Russian-German gas pipeline. The project could deprive Ukraine of up to $1 billion in annual revenue while strengthening Russia's geopolitical standing in the region. There is reportedly a sense in Kyiv that Biden could prioritize the U.S.-Germany relationship, especially after it took a hit during the Trump years. A Biden administration official dismissed the idea, telling Politico that Biden views the pipeline as a "clear example" of Russian aggression, but William Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said there is some tension about Nord Stream policy in the White House. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • Harry and Meghan's interview hit the royal brand where it hurts most

    "The greatest damage for the monarchy lies in what this has done to its international reputation," one expert said.

  • Facebook Has Dedicated About 20% Of Its Workforce To VR/AR Efforts: Report

    Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has nearly 10,000 people working in its group developing augmented and virtual reality devices, according to a report by The Information (via the Verge). What Happened: The headcount suggests that almost one-fifth of Facebook’s global workforce is working at the company’s Reality Labs division, as per the report, citing internal organizational data. A report by UploadVR in 2017 had noted that Facebook’s Oculus VR division employed about 1,000 people at that time, when the social media giant’s total headcount was 18,770. The figures showed that just over 5% of Facebook’s total workforce was working in the VR division. Intensified Focus: The report in The Information indicates how much Facebook has intensified its focus on the AR/VR segment over the past four years. The company is also striving to reduce its dependence on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google, makers of the two dominant mobile operating systems, by building its own consumer hardware. In a podcast hosted by The Information earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took multiple subtle digs at Apple, seemingly criticizing the expected price and also the pass-through technology that the iPhone maker’s upcoming mixed reality headset might use. Apple’s AR and VR headset may be launched next year. Also See: Why Facebook Is Not A Fan Of Apple's New Privacy Feature In iOS 14 Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: Facebook launched its wireless VR headset – the Oculus Quest 2 in September last year. At $299, Quest 2 is priced $100 lower than its predecessor. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak noted in January that Facebook’s $400 million in "other revenue" in its fourth-quarter earnings results showed an “early sign of budding success” within the company’s VR efforts. Price Action: Facebook closed almost 3.4% higher on Thursday at $273.88. Read Next: Why Facebook So Rattled By Apple's Privacy Changes? Former Employees Explain See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth ClubApple Cuts Orders For iPhone 12 Mini By 70% Owing To Lack Of Demand: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • James Harden: ‘When I’m making shots, obviously it’s a blowout’

    James Harden does not need to have a good shooting night to win a game against a good team. But when he does, it's going to be a blowout.

  • Report: Rockets G Eric Gordon out four to six weeks with groin injury

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday. Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games (13 starts) this season for the Rockets, who have lost their past 14 games.

  • Citi Must Face Trader’s Claims That He Was Forex ‘Scapegoat’

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Citigroup Inc. trader who says the bank made him a “scapegoat” in a U.S. investigation of foreign exchange price fixing can move ahead with a $112 million lawsuit against his ex-employer.Rohan Ramchandani, who was acquitted by a federal jury in 2018, sued the bank in 2019 claiming it leaked false information about him to the press and lied to regulators investigating the alleged price fixing. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Thursday rejected Citigroup’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that Ramchandani had raised a plausible claim for relief.The ruling is another legal setback for Citigroup, which last month lost a lawsuit it filed to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars it mistakenly sent to a group of hedge funds in August. The bank is appealing that decision, which was widely watched across Wall Street. Citi is also in the midst of upgrading its systems and technologies after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve cited deficiencies in both areas last year.Read More: Citi Loses Bid to Recoup Massive Mistake in Surprise Ruling“Mr. Ramchandani’s claims of malicious prosecution are without merit and we will contest them vigorously,” Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a spokeswoman for the bank, said in an emailed statement.‘The Cartel’In 2018 a federal jury in New York rejected the U.S. case that Ramchandani, Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign exchange trader, and Chris Ashton, the ex-head of spot FX trading at Barclays Plc, rigged the foreign exchange market from 2007 to 2013 by coordinating trades and manipulating prices. Jurors found the three men, dubbed “the Cartel,” not guilty of conspiring through online chatrooms to manipulate the $5.1-trillion-a-day market.Read More: Citigroup Framed Me, Acquitted Forex Trader Claims in SuitCitigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc pleaded guilty to currency manipulation in 2015 as part of a $5.8 billion settlement with the U.S.Ramchandani alleges that Citigroup chose to plead guilty to a fabricated crime the bank pinned on him, to avoid consequences including the loss of licenses. He claims the government based its prosecution on the false information.“By successfully grounding its plea solely upon Ramchandani’s nonexistent crimes, Citi limited scrutiny of, and potential charges against, its own senior managers and officers,” he said in the lawsuit.The case is Ramchandani v. Citigroup Inc., 19-cv-09124, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).Read More: Ex-Citi Trader Renews Dismissal Lawsuit After Acquittal in U.S.(Updates with details and context starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard not impressed by rout: 'Not where we want to be'

    The Clippers blew out the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, but Kawhi Leonard and Tyronn Lue want to see improvement, especially on defense.

  • With FDA Approval in Place, AVEO Stock Could Be Worth $27, Says Analyst

    With drug regulatory approval or rejection at stake, possibly no sector is more adept at delivering massive one-day gains – or for that matter, losses - than the biotech industry. With this in mind, it is safe to say Wednesday brought a smile to the faces of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) investors. Shares skyrocketed after the FDA sprung on the company a positive surprise. The FDA has given its nod of approval for Tivozanib, the company’s drug for the third and fourth-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), earlier than the March 31 designated PDUFA date. The oral vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) was given the go-ahead based on positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 study, with the regulatory body granting the treatment a clean label. The FDA hasn’t asked for a post-market tivozanib study, either. A launch date has already been set for March 31, with the drug given the brand name of Fotivda. In preparation for the US launch, AVEO has been busy conducting market research, and has been hiring suitable personnel for the commercial push, including the recruitment of David W. Crist for the role of Vice President of Sales. Crist brings with him 20 years of oncology sales experience. By the launch date, management has said the 65 strong oncology sales force’ training should be complete. “Considering its commercial readiness, we expect AVEO to execute a successful Fotivda launch,” said H.C. Wainwright’s Swayampakula Ramakanth. “Together with the announcement of Fotivda's approval, management also disclosed the pricing for the drug, set at a WAC price of $24,150 per cycle, which is higher than our assumption but within the range of cost for approved TKIs.” With the higher pricing, Ramakanth increased Fotivda's projected price per U.S. patient from $100,000 to $200,000. The analyst expects Fotivda to rule the roost, at least until generics enter in 2029. Following the FDA approval, Ramakanth more than doubled his AVEO price target from $12 to $27, implying upside of 133% on the 12-month time frame. Unsurprisingly, the 5-star analyst’s rating remains a Buy. Two other analysts have recently reviewed AVEO’s prospects, and both have reached the same conclusion as Ramakanth. AVEO's Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by a $22.75 average price target, suggesting gains of ~96% in the year ahead. (See AVEO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Israel's rescue chief steps down over sexual assault claims

    The head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service stepped down from his post on Friday and relinquished a prestigious national prize amid sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s. Israeli media said police opened an investigation. In a statement, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, 61, denied the allegations detailed by the Haaretz daily a day earlier.

  • PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X – Which Console is the Better Value?

    Deciding to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X is a big investment. While both consoles are poised to offer incredible value over the next few years, there are several variables to consider before breaking out your credit card and ordering one of the next-gen systems. The affordable Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 …

  • Lukashenko says Belarus may submit new Eurovision entry after backlash

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Belarus may submit a new entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest after the previous one, by a band known for mocking anti-government protests, was rejected as too political. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry had sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. Eurovision's organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, on Thursday threatened Belarus with disqualification if it did not submit a modified version of the entry or submit a new song.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Sea slugs self-decapitate and regrow whole body

    This sea slug is able to self-decapitateand regrow a whole new bodyCourtesy: Sayaka Mitoh Japenese reseachers said they made the discovery by chanceSOUNDBITE) (Japanese) NARA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY PHD RESEARCHER, SAYAKA MITOH, SAYING:"One day, the head and body of the Elysia cf. marginata (sea slug) that our laboratory had been raising for generations was suddenly split apart. I thought it was going to die, but when I saw it, it was moving around and eating food. It seemed to be doing well. So I continued observing it, and I realized, it had started regenerating its heart and body.""The heart and body regenerated from the tip of its (sea slug) head. This indicates that there are probably stem cells in this area. If there will be more research on these stem cells, I believe it could be applied to regenerative medicine in the future."

  • On the 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, activists take stock of the 'Say Her Name' protests

    One year since 26-year-old emergency room technician Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville, Ky., police, her family, friends and supporters continue to work to keep her name top of mind.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.