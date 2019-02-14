Will Xilinx's Hot 5G Catalyst Fade Away?

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) is probably one of hottest semiconductor names on the stock market. Shares of the chipmaker have defied the broader market weakness over the past year and as of this writing trade very close to their 52-week highs.

Those who have been following Xilinx for a long time wouldn't be surprised at the company's rapid rise, as it was pulling strings in the right areas to boost long-term growth. The company's latest third-quarter results, quite expectedly, gave it yet another massive boost thanks to the early ramp in the 5G business, as well as continued strength across other segments such as automotive, data centers, and industrial.

But with Xilinx stock now trading at a rich trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34, which is nearly double the industry average and the broader S&P 500 index, does it make sense for new investors to jump into the stock based on the 5G excitement? Let's find out.

Something to be afraid of

Xilinx had always expected that fifth generation (5G) wireless networks would be a catalyst, but it probably didn't expect this space to start paying off so soon. Its 5G chip platforms moved from the prototyping phase to the early production phase during the fiscal second quarter. So, the 41% annual jump in its communications business, thanks to early 5G deployments, was a welcome surprise.

CEO Victor Peng credited "5G deployments in South Korea and a very early start of the ramp of 5G deployments in China" for Xilinx's strong performance in the communications business, which supplied 35% of its revenue last quarter. As such, the proliferation of 5G networks in the coming years should be a long-term tailwind for Xilinx, though that might be easier said than done.

Xilinx is known for making field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). These are programmable chips that aren't made with a specific purpose, so they can be easily configured after being bought off the shelf, which saves on both time and costs. FPGAs work for early stage 5G deployments as carriers need to test the new networks and the related algorithms, and that may require regular tweaks and updates.

That's where Xilinx's FPGAs excel, since they can be reprogrammed multiple times, giving developers a low-cost option to test new technology. However, demand for these programmable chips starts waning in a couple of years once the standards are set and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are designed for those tasks.

Development of ASICs usually takes around two years and a lot of money, so Xilinx's FPGAs are in strong demand in the early 5G deployment phase. But once a custom chip comes out, the chipmaker could lose market share to rivals because the former are supposed to perform faster and also cost less since they are already programmed for that purpose.

Cavium, which was acquired by Marvell Technology in 2018, already showcased its next-generation 5G chips at the Mobile World Congress last year. Nokia, meanwhile, launched its ReefShark 5G chipsets last year in January, claiming that they can reduce the size of 5G antennas considerably and also reduce power consumption of baseband units by 64%.

However, the good news is that Xilinx has found ways to beat this inevitability by ingraining itself deeply into the 5G ecosystem.