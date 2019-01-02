How Xilinx Is Defying the Semiconductor Crash

As many may have observed, the semiconductor space sold off hard over the past six months. The simmering trade dispute with China, combined with fears of slowing global growth, has put the sustainability of the past few years' tech boom in question. Unlike software stocks that have recurring revenues thought to be somewhat immune from downturns, semiconductor businesses are often thought of like industrials, which are heavily tied to the business cycle.

And yet programmable chipmaker Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) has defied the recent semi swoon. The stock is up a whopping 30% on the year as of this writing, while the semiconductor sector has fallen deep into negative territory.

So what is Xilinx doing right, and should you add the chipmaker to your portfolio?

What Xilinx does

Xilinx makes programmable logic devices (PLDs) that help route workloads between processors and memory on integrated chips. Unlike custom chips, PLDs can be programmed by customers via software to fit their specific applications. This is in contrast to application-specific integrated chips (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs). In general, PLDs are more flexible and offer faster time-to-market, with much less upfront investment. ASICs, on the other hand, typically offer higher performance in smaller form factors, but have high upfront costs and little to no flexibility in how they're used.

One of the reasons for optimism around Xilinx is that PLDs could start to take a larger share from ASICs and ASSPs in the future. As PLDs become smaller and technology improves, the PLDs could potentially become more attractive relative to ASICS. Furthermore, the upfront costs of designing one's own ASIC is rising as technology challenges become harder.

Like the move to heavier use of open-source software vs. customized (and expensive) proprietary software, PLDs have come more into fashion versus custom chips due to their agility and relatively low upfront costs. Improving quality of PLDs is also making them more competitive with ASICs on high-volume applications.

Advanced solutions leading to outperformance

A quick glance at Xilinx's financials might make you wonder why the market is so bullish. The company trades at an expensive-looking P/E multiple of 38 and that drops to 26 when using earnings estimates. While last quarter's growth of 18.9% was quite good, a valuation that high would tend to forecast even stronger growth, or the sustainability of a mid-to-high-teens growth rate over a long period.