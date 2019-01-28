Xilinx (XLNX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Xilinx (XLNX) closed at $109.36, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer chipmaker had gained 30.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XLNX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 24, 2019. On that day, XLNX is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $826.03 million, up 22.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.32% and +19.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XLNX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher. XLNX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note XLNX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.59, so we one might conclude that XLNX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XLNX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Programmable Logic industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XLNX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



