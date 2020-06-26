Xinhua Silk Road: The 4th World Intelligence Congress held online witnesses fast intelligent dev. in Tianjin

BEIJING, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth World Intelligent Congress (WIC) kicked off online on June 23 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, incorporating four essential elements including conference, exhibition, competition, and intelligent experience and targets players.

In response to the central government's call on developing emerging industries, Tianjin has seized great opportunities for the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by successfully held WIC for three consecutive years since its inception in 2017, with a total 200 cooperation agreements inked worth of some 261 billion yuan.

It is noted that Tianjin has made a well-devised plan for the development of intelligent economy amid the first WIC held in 2017, pledging to accelerate the growth of smart science and technology industry, intelligent manufacturing and agriculture, and set up special funds valuing 10 billion yuan to fuel the sector further.

In March this year, Kylinsoft, formed by the merger of two operating system companies under China Electronics Corporation was headquartered in Tianjin, which is expected to create industrial value of trillions of yuan.

Meanwhile, China's technology giant, Tencent, planned to build the country's largest IDC data room in Tianjin High-tech Area in May of the year, attracting more investment in AI industry in Tianjin.

Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, said in a video speech at the WIC that Tianjin had achieved remarkable results in enhancing the business environment in recent years, vowing that Tencent will actively participate in Tianjin's new infrastructure and innovative ecological construction.

In July 2019, the Chinese Internet security giant 360 company also changed its registration place to Tianjin. It signed a cooperative agreement with the Tianjin High-tech Area in September of the same year to jointly build a network security innovation industrial base in Tianjin.

Intelligent Science and technology applicant scenarios represented by nine significant fields, such as smart network-connected cars, intelligent terminals, and robots, have been formed in people's lives, said Yin Jihui, director general of Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Industrial and Information Technology made remarks at the WIC.

Scheduled on June 23 and 24, the two-day WIC is expected to witness contracting of 148 projects, including 17 foreign-funded projects with a total investment of about 1.594 billion U.S. dollars, and the projects are mainly committed to new infrastructure, new-generation information technology, high-tech services, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

