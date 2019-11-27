Xinhua Silk Road: China Hangzhou cross-border e-commerce pilot area strives to promote integration of e-commerce, manufacturing

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China (Hangzhou) Cross-Border E-Commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area has carried out a series of measures to promote integration of cross-border e-commerce and the manufacturing industry to further upgrade the industry, according to an official of the pilot area.

Shi Huangkai, an official of the Hangzhou cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot area made the remarks when attending the Xinhua Silk Road Interview during the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The CIIE provides an opportunity for high-quality brands to enter the Chinese market, promotes online and offline integration of the e-commerce industry, and offers more cooperation channels for e-commerce platforms," said Shi.

Since the Hangzhou cross-border e-commerce pilot area was approved to be established by the State Council in 2015, it has been pushing ahead the integrated development of cross-border e-commerce and the manufacturing sector in four aspects, according to Shi.

The first is cooperating with leading e-commerce platforms from home and abroad to facilitate traditional foreign trade and manufacturing companies conduct customized production, targeted marketing and flat management with the power of e-commerce.

The second is setting up e-commerce training programs with universities to cultivate and provide talents for foreign-trade oriented manufacturers when transforming into manufacturing companies with e-commerce features.

The third is holding trade fairs between cross-border e-commerce sellers and traditional manufacturers to form a smart supply chain.

The last one is optimizing third-party services for cross-border e-commerce, such as warehousing and logistics, financing and payment, intellectual property protection, international taxation, etc.

