'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

  • China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
  • China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
  • China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
  • China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
  • China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
1 / 5

'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show in Beijing
Cate Cadell and Nanlin Fang
·2 min read

By Cate Cadell and Nanlin Fang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants.

"As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

She said her garments on show on Tuesday, which featured slick minimalist designs with ruffles and ancient Chinese characters, used Xinjiang cotton exclusively.

"For our Chinese designs, I'm certainly right to support the Xinjiang people," she said.

H&M, Burberry, Adidas and Nike are among those hit by consumer boycotts in China after their comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang resurfaced on Chinese social media last week.

The backlash has put the brands in an awkward position given the importance of the market in China, where news and social media are tightly controlled by the Communist Party-controlled government and patriotic campaigns targeting foreign brands are common.

"First of all, as everyone knows, these are false statements (from the brands)", 19-year old fashion model Zhao Yinuo said outside the event. "But of course I can't comment too much on this because it involves political issues."

"I have a sense of national pride," she said.

The European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada last week imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions of its own on lawmakers and academics.

Xinjiang produces around 20% of the world's cotton.

Some researchers and lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive labour programmes to meet seasonal cotton picking needs. China strongly denies the claims, and says all labour in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based.

"I can't believe our Chinese Communist Party would ever do such a thing," said a 19-year old student surnamed Li at the fashion event. "Our nation is very united."

(Reporting by Cate Cadell and Nanlin Fang; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • H&M vows to rebuild trust in China after Xinjiang backlash

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M vowed on Wednesday to win back trust in China amid growing signs its fashion empire is suffering from a backlash after it voiced concerns last year about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The comments come as Western brands battle to strike a balance between consumers in the world's second-largest economy and public opinion at home, which has become increasingly concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang. China denies the reports.

  • China passes Hong Kong "patriot" election law that removes opposition

    China's government on Tuesday passed a new law overhauling Hong Kong's electoral system, which is designed to ensure only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power. Why it matters: Critics argue the law effectively marks the end of democracy in the Asian financial hub as it gives the ruling Chinese Communist Party control of elections, with all opposition removed from the legislature, per the BBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: "In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public," AP reports. Before the law was enacted, 35 lawmakers of of the 70-seat legislature were directly elected.What to watch: Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed after the changes were proposed earlier this month to "follow through on sanctions" against "those responsible for committing repressive acts" in the former British colony, which previously enjoyed a high degree of autonomy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cuba vaunts 'technical sovereignty' in COVID battle

    Cuba's homegrown vaccine candidates have made headlines worldwide. Less well-known is its production of medical gear such as ventilators and CT scanners for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a bid to achieve "technological sovereignty" during the pandemic. During a tour of production facilities in Havana on Wednesday, officials touted the medical gear that had enabled them to save money and keep the mortality rate from COVID-19 low even as other countries had struggled to import such equipment.

  • Chinese Bonds Could Be a Good Bet, UBS Says. Here’s Why.

    The onshore Chinese bond market may be attractive ahead of a key index inclusion that could bring "billions of dollars" into the country

  • Huawei posts 3.2% rise in profit in 2020, as revenues decline from outside of China

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies reported modest annual profit growth for 2020 as overseas revenues declined due to disruption caused by the pandemic and the company's placement on a U.S. export blacklist. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure, with the company selling off its budget smartphone unit to a consortium of agents and dealers in November 2020 to keep it alive.

  • The first movie based on a viral Twitter thread now has a trailer

    Zola shows that, in the era of social media, anything on the internet can be commodified if there's enough interest in it.

  • Van Jones Predicts What Will Happen If Derek Chauvin Isn’t Convicted

    "It will be perceived as open season, telling police officers from coast to coast you can literally get away with murder in broad daylight," Jones commented on CNN.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – OPEC+ Lowers 2021 Oil Demand Growth Forecast by 300,000 Barrels Per Day

    Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil output limits and is also ready to prolong its own voluntary cuts, a source told Reuters.

  • Exclusive: Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • Georgia election official: Dems using election bill as fundraising tool

    Gabriel Sterling discusses the Peach State's new voting law on 'America's Newsroom'

  • The Coronavirus is Ravaging New York Again After Cuomo’s Victory Lap

    Seth Wenig-Pool/GettyAmerican Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic was published last October when then, like now, the pandemic had not ended. Andrew Cuomo, New York’s governor, was the only politician in America who was brazen enough to declare victory over a virus that was killing people daily. Like Donald Trump, another bully from Queens, he seemed to be born with whatever gene makes a human unable to feel shame.Five months later, the virus is still killing people daily and Cuomo has certainly learned some lessons. You can’t make repeated passes at women, including those who work for you, and assume no one will ever challenge your behavior. You can’t try to hide the true coronavirus death toll in nursing homes and assume the FBI won’t investigate you. You can’t run a state government like a small-time junta, rewarding loyalty over competence, deputizing political operatives with no public health experience to oversee a rollout of life-saving vaccines.But here we are. New York will soon surpass 50,000 coronavirus deaths. Cuomo’s state currently has the second-highest death toll and death rate in America. Once again, coronavirus cases are on the rise here as Cuomo forges ahead with an aggressive reopening, with each new announcement seemingly timed to counter the latest sexual harassment allegation lodged against him.Crude Cuomo’s No Trailblazer, but Just Another of Albany’s Abusive CreepsAt this point, with so much COVID fatigue setting in and the vaccine rollout accelerating, a second lockdown will not be feasible. But New York could certainly be more cautious, and might be if Cuomo wasn’t trying to outrun his scandals with new headlines about increased dining capacity and fans at Yankee Stadium. Contrary to his slogan, his approach is clearly to trust the politics, not the science.Since Cuomo’s book was published, blaming New York’s high death toll on the virus supposedly sneaking here from Europe, the coronavirus has killed about 15,000 additional people in New York. Many more are getting sick and being transported to the kinds of underfunded hospitals Cuomo is always trying to downsize or close down altogether.There was no victory to claim in New York. Coronavirus devastated most states in America. Those that held up well, like Washington and Vermont, did not have governors who graced the covers of national magazines, hung out with Ellen DeGeneres and Trevor Noah, or were urged to run against Joe Biden after he had effectively won the Democratic nomination.Cuomo is currently facing an impeachment investigation, in addition to the FBI probe. The state attorney general is investigating the sexual harassment allegations. For now, Cuomo is in limbo, determined to hold on while ignoring the scandals and the endless calls for his resignation. No news, for Cuomo, is good news.But the virus never left and history is catching up to him. All of these investigations will, at some point soon, reach their conclusions. Many women are speaking to the attorney general. Each day, the Assembly seems to widen the scope of their inquiry, even if they are slow-walking it in deference to Cuomo’s fading but still substantial power.Cuomo’s paean to his own pandemic response was supposed to crown his dubious career and effectively disseminate propaganda that would make him beloved by the public forever. It explains away how he dismissed the idea of a shelter-in-place order for New York and pretends he did not, for much of March 2020, compare the coronavirus to the flu while also insisting that fear was at least as dangerous as the disease. And it elides how he forced nursing homes to readmit coronavirus patients, created a far-reaching immunity shield for health-care facilities and hospitals that only Mitch McConnell could dream of, and undercounted deaths in nursing homes.Had Cuomo been a little less reckless and arrogant, he may have gotten away with all of it. Most journalists and pundits believed he had done the best he could in the first month of the pandemic, even if that was not the case. The real nursing home death toll could’ve been shared with the state legislature.Cuomo badly wants a fourth term in office to exceed his father’s three. He believes he can outlast the calls for his resignation, the impeachment investigation, the AG investigation, and the federal investigation. He thinks he can run again next year and win. Perhaps he survives.Yet it’s hard to imagine other powerful Democrats, like the state attorney general herself, Letitia James, won’t take a shot at the wounded Cuomo. Why not? There will be plenty to attack and no new pandemic to save his approval ratings.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'

    Unaccompanied minors wait to see a Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on March 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesChildren arriving at the southern border without their parents have presented a political and humanitarian challenge for the past three presidents. Their numbers began rising considerably after 2009, when 19,418 children were taken into custody at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Unaccompanied minors peaked in 2014, with 68,000 apprehensions. Analysts say 2021 is on pace to break that record, with more than 600 children arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most are teenagers seeking asylum. Reports of children in warehouses or jaillike facilities have set President Joe Biden on the defensive about what critics refer to as a “crisis at the border.” In his first press conference, on March 25, 2021, Biden repeatedly stressed that his practice is different from that of former President Donald Trump, who introduced a policy of separating migrant children from their parents and detaining them in cages. “We are not talking about people ripping babies from mothers’ arms,” Biden said. He said his administration is “moving rapidly … to get these kids of out of the border patrol facilities.” Child migration has long been such a vexing, bipartisan quandary for four primary reasons, based on my research as an immigration scholar and analysis in dozens of law review articles. Children protest President Obama’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images 1. Children need care Migrant children cannot simply get jobs and fend for themselves upon arrival to the U.S. They need to be housed, educated and fed. While some may have family with them or in the U.S., many do not. By law the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, must transport unaccompanied children to a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a DHHS department, within 72 hours of the children’s being apprehended by Customs and Border Protection. While their legal status as immigrants or asylum-seekers is being resolved – which can take over two years – authorities attempt to connect the children with a parent, family member or family friend in the U.S. A child who has no known U.S. connections is placed in a licensed shelter or foster home while the asylum application or immigration process proceeds. Nonprofit and for-profit groups operate more than 170 housing facilities in 22 states under grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration slashed federal funding for refugee services, forcing many shelters and resettlement offices to close. Biden says his administration is “moving rapidly to try to put in place what [Trump] dismantled.” To address rising child migration and the Trump-era facilities shortage, Biden has ordered another 16,000 beds to house these children. A teenage migrant crosses from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, to California, March 21, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images 2. Care is costly Unlike the roughly 11 million undocumented adults in the United States – a vital labor force that, studies show, drives key sectors of the U.S. economy like agriculture and construction – undocumented children require economic resources. In 2014, a House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on that year’s record-high child arrivals. As Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho observed, “The impact has been felt across the country, imposing a variety of costs, such as for education, health care, policing and criminal justice.” Children also need translators and legal counsel during their immigration proceedings, and they cannot pay these costs. It falls to federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, to provide legal pro bono services. Despite these efforts, an estimated 75% to 90% of children undergo U.S. deportation proceedings without a lawyer to represent them, though in practice they are rarely deported. Communities where the children are ultimately placed bear the brunt of youth immigration, receiving hundreds of newcomers or more each year. “Texas alone received nearly 5,300 children in just a seven-month period at the beginning of this year. Miami-Dade District in Florida reported that it had 300 more students in a single quarter of last year, which costs about $2,000 more per additional student,” Labrador said in 2014. The federal government provides resources to help cover these costs. But budget planning is difficult, as city officials are not always informed when children are to arrive. DHHS has also faced criticism for not tracking children once they are placed with sponsors. Migrant children learn English in a class created for new Spanish-speaking arrivals in Worthington, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2019. Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post 3. Care is complicated These last two issues combine to create an incentive for policymakers to simply demand these children be returned to their home countries. But many of these children face violence in their home countries and are thus seeking political asylum. As President Biden suggested during his first press conference, sending them home would violate U.S. law, which requires the protection for those who face a well-founded fear of persecution. The U.S. has human rights obligations under international law, too, including a proscription against returning refugees to a country where they would face “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, torture or other irreparable harm.” Following domestic and international law, the U.S. should contact the families of unaccompanied minors to ensure parents are aware that their children are in the U.S. and consent to their residing in the country, perhaps permanently. But finding these parents, especially in remote areas of Central America, can be difficult. Younger children may know only their parents’ names – not their address or phone number. Sometimes the contact information they have is outdated or incorrect. 4. Migrants are nobody’s constituents These are all big problems, but the U.S. government has solved big problems before. So why is the country still struggling to effectively deal with the decade-old issue of child migrants? The primary reason, in my analysis: politics. Undocumented immigrants – and particularly children – are not the constituents of any Washington politician. They have no voice within the U.S. democratic system. While journalists can and do report on immigration problems, and public interest law firms can and do represent these children in immigration proceedings, unaccompanied minors are simply not part of any politician’s voting bloc or reelection strategy. Consequently, the issue is often overlooked or mishandled without real political repercussions. There are public relations costs to a presidential administration’s being perceived as allowing children to suffer. But survey research shows American voters don’t rate immigration high on their priority list. And undocumented immigrants and refugee children themselves cannot really hold politicians accountable for their failures at the border.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ediberto Román, Florida International University. Read more:The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian womenLong COVID in children: what parents and teachers need to know Ediberto Román does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Okay, Colin Firth is actually really good casting for HBO Max's The Staircase

    HBO Max has landed on an admittedly inspired choice to play novelist Michael Peterson in its upcoming dramatization of long-running docuseries The Staircase, having tasked Colin Firth to play the sharp-tongued, avuncular, poofy-haired, disconcertingly hard-staring academic, which: Yes, well done.

  • Jenelle Evans Says She and Mom Barb Are "Back to Square One" Over Custody Drama

    In an interview exclusive to E! News, Jenelle Evans explains why she and mom Barbara are "back to square one" in their ongoing custody battle over 11-year-old Jace.

  • Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians

    The Biden administration is quietly ramping up assistance to the Palestinians after former President Donald Trump cut off nearly all aid. Since taking office with a pledge to reverse many of Trump's Israeli-Palestinian decisions, the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized. The administration announced last Thursday that it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'Disbelief,' 'guilt' from cashier over Floyd death

    [UPSOUND OF PROSECUTOR AND WITNESS, CUP FOODS CASHIER CHRISTOPHER MARTIN, OVER A STILL SECURITY CAMERA IMAGE]A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial on Wednesday that he regrets accepting the fake $20 bill that led to Floyd's deadly arrest. [CUP FOODS CASHIER CHRISTOPHER MARTIN]: “Disbelief, and guilt.” [PROSECUTOR, OFF CAMERA]: “Why guilt?” [CUP FOODS CASHIER CHRISTOPHER MARTIN]: “If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided.” Jurors on Day 3 of the trial watched video that showed a cheerful-looking Floyd in his final minutes inside a grocery store, during which Christopher Martin, the cashier, said Floyd made friendly conversation and seemed to be under the influence of drugs. Martin said he sold Floyd a pack of cigarettes, then noticed the $20 bill he took from Floyd appeared fake. As instructed by his manager, Martin said he twice went to the vehicle Floyd was in to ask him about it. “He just kind of shaking his head and putting his hands in the air, like, 'Why is this happening to me?'" Martin said his manager told a coworker to call the police after Floyd and the other passengers in his car refused to come back inside the store. He said he was upset later to see Floyd on the ground outside the store with Chauvin on top of him. “At this point, I was kind of emotional, and I went to the African-American who was standing there on the curb and I was like, ‘They’re not going to help him. This is what we have to deal with.’” Martin’s testimony comes one day after Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic who was near the scene of Floyd’s arrest, cried on the witness stand, saying Chauvin and other officers prevented her from giving medical help to Floyd. [PROSECUTOR, OFF SCREEN]: “Were you frustrated?" [HANSEN]: “Yes [Hansen cries and wipes her eyes with a tissue]. [PROSECUTOR, OFF SCREEN]: "How were you doing that? Trying to get the officers to focus on you and get help?" [HANSEN]: “I think, in my memory I tried different tactics of calm and reasoning and tried to be assertive. Um, I, I pled and was desperate." Chauvin has pled not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. A central dispute in the case is his lawyers' contention that Floyd's death, which was ruled a homicide, was instead a drug overdose.

  • Japanese Scientists Discover Way to Help Regrow Teeth

    Recent findings by Japanese scientists reportedly open the possibility of a new drug that could help regenerate lost teeth in humans. Researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Fukui have found in animal studies that suppressing the uterine sensitization associated gene-1 (USAG-1) gene, by using its antibody, can efficiently lead to tooth growth. The report, published in Science Advances, noted that the USAG-1 antibody is able to stimulate tooth growth in mice suffering from a congenital condition known as tooth agenesis.

  • Exclusive: China considering new bourse to attract overseas-listed firms - sources

    China is considering establishing a stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The country's State Council has asked the top securities regulator to lead studies on how to design the exchange that would target Chinese firms listed in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, said the people. The government hopes the initiative would also lure marquee global firms such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, one of the people said.

  • China pushes to expand virus origin search beyond its border

    Chinese health officials pushed Wednesday to expand the search for the origins of the coronavirus beyond China, one day after the release of a closely watched World Health Organization report on the issue. The U.S. and other Western nations have repeatedly raised questions about delays, transparency and data access, while China has promoted theories that suggest the virus may have come from elsewhere. “If we limit the study of origin within China, I think this is a scientific misunderstanding, because the source is still unclear," said Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese team that worked with the WHO group of experts.

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.