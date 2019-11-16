Is Xinming China Holdings (HKG:2699) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Xinming China Holdings Limited (HKG:2699) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Xinming China Holdings

What Is Xinming China Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Xinming China Holdings had CN¥2.19b of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥2.34b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥210.9m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥1.98b.

SEHK:2699 Historical Debt, November 16th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Xinming China Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Xinming China Holdings had liabilities of CN¥2.68b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥1.95b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥210.9m in cash and CN¥12.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥4.41b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥1.90b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Xinming China Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Xinming China Holdings has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 75.6 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 5.0 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Importantly, Xinming China Holdings's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 95% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Xinming China Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.