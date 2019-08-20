Is Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1799) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2016 Bo Yin was appointed CEO of Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. (HKG:1799). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Bo Yin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. is worth HK$6.0b, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥437k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CN¥400k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b. The median total CEO compensation was CN¥3.2m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Xinte Energy has changed over time.

Is Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Growing?

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 5.5% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 17% over three years, some Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It appears that Xinte Energy Co., Ltd. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Despite some positives, it is likely that shareholders wanted better returns, given the performance over the last three years. We're not critical of the remuneration Bo Yin receives, but it would be good to see improved returns to shareholders before the remuneration grows too much.

In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Xinte Energy shares (free trial).

