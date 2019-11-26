The Xintela (STO:XINT) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Xintela AB (publ) (STO:XINT) share price is down 33% in the last year. That's well bellow the market return of 23%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 11% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 10% in the last 90 days.

With just kr1,234,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Xintela to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Xintela has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it reported in June 2019 Xintela had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just kr6.4m to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 33% in the last year . You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Xintela's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Xintela's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

Over the last year, Xintela shareholders took a loss of 33%. In contrast the market gained about 23%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 3.4% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

