Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (HKG:8328) Has A ROE Of 15%

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (HKG:8328).
Our data shows Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises has a return on equity of 15% for the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every HK$1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn HK$0.15.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity
Or for Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises:
15% = HK$59m ÷ HK$385m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)
Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders' equity is a little more complicated. It is all earnings retained by the company, plus any capital paid in by shareholders. Shareholders' equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.
What Does ROE Mean?
Return on Equity measures a company's profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The 'return' is the yearly profit. A higher profit will lead to a higher ROE. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.
Does Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Have A Good Return On Equity?
Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the Auto Components industry (14%).
That's not overly surprising. ROE doesn't tell us if the share price is low, but it can inform us to the nature of the business.
How Does Debt Impact ROE?
Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.
Combining Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises's Debt And Its 15% Return On Equity
Shareholders will be pleased to learn that Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises has not one iota of net debt! Its solid ROE indicates a good business, especially when you consider it is not using leverage. After all, when a company has a strong balance sheet, it can often find ways to invest in growth, even if it takes some time.
But It's Just One Metric
Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. In my book the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.
But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So I think it may be worth checking this free this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .
