Is Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited's (HKG:3868) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited's (HKG:3868) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.82. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$12.82 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Xinyi Energy Holdings

How Do You Calculate Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Xinyi Energy Holdings:

P/E of 12.82 = HK$1.93 ÷ HK$0.15 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Xinyi Energy Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (8.2) in the renewable energy industry.

SEHK:3868 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019 More

Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Xinyi Energy Holdings increased earnings per share by 3.8% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Xinyi Energy Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 5.8% of Xinyi Energy Holdings's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E Ratio

Xinyi Energy Holdings's P/E is 12.8 which is above average (10.5) in its market. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.