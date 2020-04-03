Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarterly Dividend for 2019

BEIJING, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of US$0.05 per common share, or US$0.10 per American Depositary Share, which will be payable on May 8, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 17, 2020.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

