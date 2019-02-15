Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Lizhou Zhang -- Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Thank you, Bill. Good morning. And thank you all for joining our fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call. We are pleased that Xinyuan has maintained strong growth despite the downward pressure on sales across the industry. For the 2018 full year results, the total amount of contracts signed in the year 2018 was $3.2 billion, which is 42.4% higher than in 2017. Correspondingly our full year total revenue increased by double digits.

Due to the successful selection and execution of our projects, gross profit margin for the year increased to 27.5% resulting in bottom line growth of more than 20% (ph), well above our forecast of 20% to 20% (ph). In the fourth quarter of 2018, our revenue increased substantial reaching 49.1% growth over the fourth quarter of 2017.

We also made notable improvements to our margins. Gross profits increased 72% year-over-year and the gross margin reached 28.7%. Demand for our active projects in China remains steady and positive, and we advanced on multiple projects while driving positive results for our shareholders.

During the fourth quarter, we commenced pre-sales of 10 new projects, five in Zhengzhou, two in Suzhou, and others in Qingdao, Jinan, and Dalian (ph). Domestic projects made significant contributions to our total GFA sales and total contract sales.

In term of offshore development. In the first quarter of 2018, our projects in the US and the Malaysia continued to proceed as planned and our UK project made even further progress in both construction and sales. During the past year, we maintained our commitment to controlling our financial leverage. We successfully reduced our short-term debt ratio (ph) by repurchasing the outstanding bonds and optimizing the debt structure. With increased profit and controlling leverage, we expect to further enhance our financial health.

In addition, we are also pleased to continue our dividend payments in this quarter and our ability to deliver value to our shareholders. Going forward, we remain optimistic about our ability to achieve positive operating performance by focusing on our core business, maintaining our competitive advantages, and strengthening our market-leading position.

Now please allow me to turn the call over to our Interim CFO, Mr. Li Xuefeng. Xuefeng, please go ahead.