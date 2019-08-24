Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (HKG:1266) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (HKG:1266).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Xiwang Special Steel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Xinhu Sun divested 398k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CN¥1.51. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Xiwang Special Steel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own HK$8.1m worth of Xiwang Special Steel stock, about 0.5% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Xiwang Special Steel Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Xiwang Special Steel shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Xiwang Special Steel are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

