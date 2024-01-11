XL bullies to be banned in Scotland in 'humiliating' about-turn

Mr Yousaf told MSPs that there had been 'a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland' - Jacob King/PA

XL bully dogs are to be banned in Scotland, Humza Yousaf has announced in a “humiliating” about-turn after his refusal to follow Rishi Sunak’s crackdown led to an influx of the breed from England.

The First Minister confirmed that his government would shortly replicate the measures taken south of the border, which were introduced following a spate of attacks, “to ensure public safety.”

Mr Yousaf told MSPs that there had been “a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland” after the UK Government banned the breed in England and Wales.

A ministerial statement with further details will be made next week.

The Tories welcomed the about-turn but said Scottish National Party (SNP) ministers “have wasted months playing political games” by refusing an invitation from the UK Government to implement the ban on the same date.

They said Mr Yousaf’s government had been “blindsided” by the flood of XL bullies being rehomed from England despite that being “the inevitable consequence of their actions.”

Although the SNP has blamed the UK Government ban for the situation, Michael Gove wrote to them on Nov 13 last year pleading with them to implement the ban on the same date “in light of the threat to public safety”.

Mr Gove argued that “it is vital we agree a shared solution which minimises the risk of creating a potential ‘dumping ground’ for dangerous dogs that are moved from England and Wales to Scotland.”

Siobhain Brown, the Scottish community safety minister, said in November that the current system of Scottish councils issuing dog control notices was a “proportionate approach” that focused on “deed not breed.”

As recently as last week, Mr Yousaf insisted that a ban was not needed as there was a “tight regime” of controls in Scotland compared to other parts of the UK.

But he told First Minister’s Questions on Thursday: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland, a number of people coming to Scotland to bring XL bully dogs here to the country.

“As such, we will give further details to members of the Scottish Parliament through a parliamentary statement if the parliamentary bureau agrees next week.

“We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach indeed not to breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”

‘A needless fight’

Mr Yousaf said the measures in England were not an outright ban on XL bullies as owners could still keep their dogs under certain criteria.

But Jamie Greene, a Scottish Tory MSP, said: “This is a humiliating U-turn for Humza Yousaf and the SNP Government. The First Minister and his colleagues have wasted months playing political games and causing worry, only to now announce they will, rightly, replicate the UK Government’s ban anyway.”

Accusing SNP ministers of picking a “needless fight” with the Government, he said: “SNP ministers’ stubborn refusal to back a sensible UK-wide policy only put lives at risk in Scotland, caused unnecessary confusion and has led to huge repercussions over animal welfare.”

The Prime Minister moved to ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act following a spate of attacks, some fatal, in England and Wales.

The UK Government announced that from Dec 31, breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL bully dog to stray was illegal.

From Feb 1, it will also become illegal to own one of the dogs unless its owner applies for their animal to be registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs, and agrees to abide by a strict set of rules, including keeping them muzzles and on a lead in public.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.