The XL version of the best-selling Instant Pot is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

UPDATE: Sadly, it looks like this deal is sold out. Of note, if you don’t need quite that much capacity then you can take advantage of a $30 discount on the even more versatile Instant Pot DUO Plus 60.
EARLIER: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to save big on the biggest version of Instant Pot’s best-selling DUO model, today is the day you’ve been waiting for. Hurry up and you can save a whopping $50 on the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. That’s right, $50! That drops the DUO80 to its lowest price since Black Friday last year, and we doubt we’ll see a sale this good again anytime soon.
Related stories
This Instant Pot rival costs over $200... and it's totally worth it
Get Blink's weatherproof wireless security cameras with 2-year battery life while they're on sale
Get every season of Game of Thrones on Blu-ray for $89.99 and binge before season 8
Here’s some more info from the product page:
- Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors
- Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Trending Right Now: