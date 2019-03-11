The XL version of the best-selling Instant Pot is down to its lowest price since Black Friday

UPDATE: Sadly, it looks like this deal is sold out. Of note, if you don’t need quite that much capacity then you can take advantage of a $30 discount on the even more versatile Instant Pot DUO Plus 60.

EARLIER: If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to save big on the biggest version of Instant Pot’s best-selling DUO model, today is the day you’ve been waiting for. Hurry up and you can save a whopping $50 on the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. That’s right, $50! That drops the DUO80 to its lowest price since Black Friday last year, and we doubt we’ll see a sale this good again anytime soon.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

