XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM): Ex-Dividend Is In 4 Days

Want to participate in a research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $60 gift card!

On the 03 May 2019, XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) will be paying shareholders an upcoming dividend amount of US$0.03 per share. However, investors must have bought the company's stock before 04 April 2019 in order to qualify for the payment. That means you have only 4 days left! Is this future income stream a compelling catalyst for dividend investors to think about the stock as an investment today? Let's take a look at XLMedia's most recent financial data to examine its dividend characteristics in more detail.

View our latest analysis for XLMedia

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

AIM:XLM Historical Dividend Yield, March 30th 2019 More

How well does XLMedia fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 54% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect XLM's payout to fall to 48% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 8.1%. However, EPS should increase to $0.12, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you're eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider XLMedia as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, XLMedia generates a yield of 8.5%, which is high for Interactive Media and Services stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank XLMedia as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I've put together three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for XLM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for XLM’s outlook. Valuation: What is XLM worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether XLM is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.



