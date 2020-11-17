XOi names Michael Kerstein to lead growing product division

Experienced executive joins top field service technology provider as VP of product

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base, has named Michael Kerstein as the company's vice president of product. Kerstein will lead XOi's growing product organization to deliver a portfolio of innovative, scalable customer-based products and enhancements.

"I'm excited about having an immediate impact at XOi, because the potential for field service technology is almost unlimited," Kerstein said. "New opportunities for growth and technology are opening up all the time in this industry. Because XOi has a unique understanding of the industry and the people who work within it, they're in position to leverage those opportunities with exciting new innovations."

His responsibilities as VP of product include scaling and managing the combined product management, UX design and research organizations at XOi; establishing product management best practices across the company; manage product lifecycle to deliver a customer-centric portfolio; prioritize features for development and implementation based on sound financial analysis, while working in conjunction with product engineering on resource allocation; and collaborating with other executives to align business strategy, vision, and long-term product.

"Michael has demonstrated vision and innovation throughout his career," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "In addition, he's proven that he knows how to manage a growing team and achieve excellence in a scalable and profitable manner. This is a big addition to our leadership roster and puts XOi in position to expand into new markets, continue growing and fulfill its mission to close the skilled-trades gap for blue-collar workers."

Kerstein, a graduate of Indiana University, has more than a decade of product and technology experience. He has held management and leadership positions at West Monroe Partners, Ernst & Young and most recently Uptake, where he was director of product. At Uptake, Kerstein launched multiple enterprise SaaS products in the mining, construction and defense industries and oversaw four years of increased revenue.

XOi is a complete communication tool for field service contractors, empowering techs to securely capture critical jobsite data, launch on-the-job remote support, access relevant equipment documentation and provide customers photos and videos of recommended and completed work. By allowing techs to complete work faster and providing transparency for managers and customers, XOi has equipped contractors to provide industry-leading service and quality during the challenges of 2020.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

