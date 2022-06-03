Is XP Factory (LON:XPF) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for XP Factory

What Is XP Factory's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 XP Factory had debt of UK£1.65m, up from UK£289.0k in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£8.23m in cash, so it actually has UK£6.57m net cash.

How Strong Is XP Factory's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, XP Factory had liabilities of UK£7.31m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£19.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had UK£8.23m in cash and UK£4.99m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£13.9m.

This deficit isn't so bad because XP Factory is worth UK£39.1m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, XP Factory boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine XP Factory's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Story continues

Over 12 months, XP Factory reported revenue of UK£7.0m, which is a gain of 163%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is XP Factory?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that XP Factory had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through UK£2.0m of cash and made a loss of UK£874k. With only UK£6.57m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, XP Factory's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for XP Factory (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.