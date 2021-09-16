Is Xpel (XPEL) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Wasatch Micro Cap Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 3.11% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index which returned 4.14% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Xpel Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is one of them. Xpel Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) develops and manufactures automotive protection products. In the last three months, Xpel Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock lost 7%. Here is what the fund said:

"The strongest contributor to Fund performance for the quarter was XPEL, Inc. (XPEL). The company offers automotive paint and surfaceprotection films, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL has experienced robust growth as buyers of luxury vehicles adopt products previously sold primarily to automotive enthusiasts. Shares of XPEL moved higher in May after the company reported record top- and bottom-line results in its most recent quarter. Management cited strong demand across all regions—particularly in China, where the Covid19 outbreak hampered sales during the same quarter last year."

In February, we had shared Wasatch Micro Cap Fund XPEL’s thesis in this article.

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Xpel Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock increased by about 200% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in XPEL's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Xpel Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Largest ETFs by Assets Under Management

    In this article, we discuss the 25 largest ETFs by assets under management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ETFs, go directly to the 5 Largest ETFs by Assets Under Management. Investors have been pouring money into exchange-traded funds as the stock market in the United States bounces back from the […]

  • JPMorgan PB 'Very Cautious' of China's Property Sector, Wang Says

    Sep.15 -- Julia Wang, executive director and global market strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, discusses the state of indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its implications for the country's financial markets. She also talks about the outlook for the economy, monetary policy, and shares her investment strategy for global markets. She speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • China Goes Cold Turkey on Property

    If exports stumble or consumption doesn’t pick up again promptly, Beijing may be forced to relent on its property curbs sooner than it would like.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1810.60, Weakens Under $1780.60

    The direction of the December Comex gold futures contract early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1795.00 and $1800.00.

  • Asia Stocks Dip Amid China Risks; Oil Retains Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks retreated Thursday as the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and Beijing’s latest push to rein in private industries hurt sentiment. Crude oil was around a six-week high.Shares fell in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where technology stocks slid as China slowed approvals for video games to enforce stricter criteria for content. Macau casino shares extended a rout amid the government’s tightening grip on the gambling hub. U.S. futures edged lower while European contract

  • 'Blood-and-sweat money': Evergrande anger boils on Chinese social media

    China's social media was flooded with discussions on the potential demise of housing giant Evergrande as rare images of protests and public anger were shared across a tightly controlled internet.

  • Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

    Wisconsin election clerks are reacting with a mixture of concern and confusion to the first inquiry made by a special investigator hired by Republicans to examine how the 2020 presidential election was run in the battleground state. Clerks for at least six counties said they would not be forwarding the email to municipalities in their jurisdiction as the investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, requested. Gableman is a conservative who last year told a group of Trump supporters that the election had been stolen.

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • AT&T (T) Updates Shareholders on Long-Term Growth Targets

    AT&T (T) is increasingly focusing on its customer-centric business model to attract and retain customers for a lower churn rate.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • Shares in Federer backed shoe firm soar on debut

    Shares in On Holding jumped by almost 46% on their first day of trading in New York.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Conglomerate Tata Group bids for debt-stricken Indian national carrier

    India's tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group confirmed Wednesday it has submitted a bid to buy debt-crippled national carrier Air India, which it owned decades ago before the airline was nationalised.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Numbers Outshine the Brand Image

    Maintaining brand value is a lot of work for large corporations. It takes a coordinated effort to keep a positive brand image through multiple product life cycles. Alternatively, the company ends struggling to innovate and relying on the success from the past. Unfortunately, that is what Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been stuck with, as the stock has been ranging for over 3 years now. As the company's strategies shift, we will examine the current return on equity (ROE).