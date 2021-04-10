XPeng to Produce Its Own Chips; Analyst Weighs In

TipRanks
·2 min read

The latest noises coming out from China suggest XPeng (XPEV) is keen to produce its own chips in-house.

According to Chinese news outlet 36kr, using a small team of less than 10 engineers, the Chinese EV maker is developing its own autonomous driving chip.

The production started a few months ago and is taking place in both the US and China. Xia Heng, XPeng’s Co-President and Chief Technology & Operation Advisor Benny Katibian, whose prior jobs include leading the tech dept at Qualcomm's ADAS team, are at the helm of the new project.

“Industry sources indicate XPeng is actively recruiting chip engineers,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, who believes this suggests “there are plans to grow this effort moving forward.”

“In our view,” Yu further noted, “We do not expect any near-term changes as both XPILOT 3.5 and 4.0 will use Nvidia chips (Xavier and Orin), but believe similar to Tesla/NIO, XPeng wants to ultimately use a custom designed chip purpose built to train its neural net (to use in XPILOT 5.0) rather than a general purpose chip, in order to maximize performance/ efficiency and lower cost.”

Yu thinks local rival Nio, is “likely” fast at work on a similar project after poaching Xiaomi's chip division manager.

Looking at the wider picture, Yu believes it is all part of an effort by the industry/government to lower the dependence on foreign chips. Earlier this year, backed by BYD and Great Wall Motor, Horizon Robotics raised $900 million in a Series C round. The 5-year-old, local start-up was recently selected by SAIC (GM and VW’s main JV Chinese partner) to supply its ADAS/AD chipset. Horizon is targeting the shipment of 1 million chips this year and Yu believes it is a good example of the local industry’s chip manufacturing ambitions.

To this end, Yu rates XPEV shares a Buy along with a $48 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 39%. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)

XPEV stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. 6 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. At $49.50, the average price target implies upside potential of 43.5%. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • SQ Stock, PINS Stock Among Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting Up To 4,700% Growth In Q1

    SQ stock, PINS stock and Etsy lead this list of 25 fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 100% to 4,700% EPS gains in the first quarter.

  • Is QQQ Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    QQQ stock is one of the world's most-popular ETFs — as it instantly gives you a piece of companies building the future. Does it belong in your portfolio?

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Big Catalysts Around the Corner

    Investors hungry for stocks that could make big movements in short time spans know that the biotech industry is full of them. This company is the first to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration for a new drug designed to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease.

  • Could This EV Stock Be the Next Tesla?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a magnet for attention, and criticism, in recent years, but it is hard to argue with the results. Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up more than 1,000% over the past three years as investors grow increasingly excited about the wave of change coming to the automotive industry. Tesla has come a long way in a short amount of time, but it will hardly be alone in benefiting from the electrification of the automobile.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Yields Rise After Jump in US, China Producer Prices

    Gold futures are trading sharply lower on Friday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar. The moves are likely being fueled by profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but some are saying that robust economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift recovery. A fast paced recovery will bring central banks closer to lifting their current easy monetary policy, which would pressure gold prices.

  • Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, released a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind

    Musk has boasted of getting monkeys to play video games through a brain chip before, but this may be the first time Neuralink has shown it in action.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Again Stacking Coins in a Positive Sign for the Market

    "Miners may be holding in anticipation of a price rally," one analyst said.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, GM, GE, Peloton And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, Google's parent and an automotive leader. Financial and energy giants and COVID-19 vaccine makers were among the bearish calls seen during the week. The markets kept hitting new all-time highs in the first full week of the second quarter, and the big three U.S. indexes ended the week higher, led by the Nasdaq's gain of about 3%. March jobs data and vaccination progress helped boost the market, the reopening trades and even the beleaguered FAANG stocks. As people argued over the meaning of "infrastructure," the 10-year Treasury remained steady. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had some upbeat comments on economic recovery, but the Federal Reserve offered nothing new. While trading volume was muted, the sentiment seemed to be cautiously bullish ahead of next week's kickoff of the new earnings reporting season. Also during the week, Amazon workers in Alabama voted against unionizing. The iPhone maker was hit by the chip shortages, even as its CEO dropped hints about the Apple Car. The White House took steps on gun control and received perhaps surprising support for corporate tax hikes. Furthermore, the latest Forbes list of billionaires includes some surprises, and the United States may boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In Melanie Schaffer's "Apple Options Traders Bet Big The Tech Rally Will Continue," discover why some options traders anticipate a bigger move to the upside for consumer electronics giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). "Why Google's Stock Offers 50% Upside Potential" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be worth more than the current street-high price target. Is a breakup in the cards? Adam Eckert's "Why This BofA Analyst Says General Motors Is A Top EV Stock" discusses the prospects for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and an industry in transition. In "General Electric Is Looking To Break Out: Technical Levels To Watch," Tyler Bundy focuses on the technical chart for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) after breaking through resistance. What comes next? U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) scored a big Wall Street upgrade ahead of its upcoming report. So says Wayne Duggan's "JPMorgan Upgrades U.S. Bancorp, Raises Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings." For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Record Steel Prices Create Investment Opportunities For These 4 Stocks 4 Retail Stocks That Can Thrive Post Reopening: Here's Why 3 Undervalued SPAC Picks From The Spac Guru Bears "Jamie Dimon Acknowledges Fintech's 'Enormous' Threat: Here's Why That's Important" by Renato Capelj shares what the JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) CEO sees a serious threat to traditional banks. In "Why Did Goldman Sachs Downgrade Chevron, Despite 'Consistent Performance Track Record'?" Priya Nigam looks at why a top analyst downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) stock. Vandana Singh's "Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Under Review At EMA For Blood Clots, AstraZeneca Probe Expanded" focuses on skepticism of the AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccines. In Wayne Duggan's "Credit Suisse Isn't Out Of The Woods Yet" find out why one key analyst says investors may not want to buy the dip in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock. Will the Archegos Capital fiasco have long-term effects? Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock could trade sideways in the near term, according to "Peloton Stock Gets Downgrade In Spite Of Strong Performance: Here's Why" by Priya Nigam. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: 5 Things That Could Derail The Stock Market In 2021 Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd' Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Barrick Gold, BioNTech, Facebook, WW And MoreLast Week's Notable Insider Buys: PennyMac Financial, Republic Services And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AAPL: Apple Dividend Analysis

    Apple's dividend has had healthy growth ever since its 2012 reinstatement, thanks to Apple's continuously rising revenue, earnings and operating cash flow.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings

    Wall Street is kicking off a crucial reporting season as U.S. companies provide quarterly results a year after the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy and as investors look for reasons to support a stock market at record highs. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped 25% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018, when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump drove a surge in profit growth.

  • 3 Financial Decisions I Made a Decade Ago That Have Really Paid Off

    When you're managing money, it's important to take the long view. With that in mind, it's helpful to think back on past financial decisions you've made to see if they set you on the right path or if they've made it harder for you to use your money wisely. Although I use credit cards for every purchase possible, I committed a long time ago to never carrying a balance.

  • Think you can rely on the 4% rule in retirement? Think again.

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI Wouldn’t it be great if we could predict the future? Then we’d know exactly how much we needed to save to have a safe and comfortable retirement. We’d know how long we would need to make our money last.

  • U.S., Iran clash on sanctions; U.S. sees possible 'impasse'

    U.S. and Iranian officials clashed on Friday over what sanctions the United States should lift to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, with Washington predicting an impasse if Tehran sticks to a demand that all sanctions since 2017 be removed. The two nations laid out tough stances as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring both back into full compliance with the agreement wound up for the week, with some delegates citing progress. The talks, in which European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the deal and the United States, aim to restore the bargain at the core of the agreement - restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • LEADING OFF: Judge still sore; Jays' Hernández to C-19 IL

    Aaron Judge's health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and manager Aaron Boone wasn't sure if Judge would be able to play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won't be interrupted by a trip to the injured list.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • Why Jalen McDaniels is a shining product of Hornets’ development focus and investment

    The Charlotte Hornets’ renewed attention to detail in drafting and development has seen players like McDaniels grow from late draft picks to impactful fill-in starters.

  • Medical Examiner: Chauvin’s Restraint Was ‘More Than Floyd Could Take’

    via REUTERSThe medical examiner who wrote the controversial report on George Floyd’s cause of death testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than Mr. Floyd could take”—but he wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues.Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker’s testimony provided a small glimmer of hope for Derek Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis Police Chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and two renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Baker’s official report listed Floyd’s cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” He listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease, fentanyl use, and methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions.”The report’s mention of drug use and heart issues, and its omission of any reference to oxygen deprivation, outraged Floyd’s family last year, prompting them to commission their own independent report, which won’t be shown to the jury, that concluded Floyd died of strangulation.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’It also became the crux of Chauvin’s defense, which is that Floyd’s death was partly the result of factors unrelated to the arrest, like pre-existing heart issues and drugs, and Chauvin was only doing what he had been trained to do as a cop.On Friday, Baker said his cause of death was “fancy medical lingo for the heart and the lungs stopped. No pulse, no breathing.” It occurred “in the setting of” law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression, he said.While Baker said Floyd was “generally healthy” before May 2020, he refused to rule out Floyd’s heart issues—high blood pressure, carotid arteries, a larger-than-normal heart due to hypertension—as playing a role in the death.“He has a heart that already needs more oxygen than a normal heart, by virtue of its size, and it’s limited in its ability to step up to provide more oxygen,” he said. “In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions.”He said the amount of fentanyl was higher than amounts found in some fatal overdoses, and the methamphetamine would have increased the work Floyd’s heart had to do to keep pumping oxygen.But, ultimately, he said that was not the cause of death. The “topline” was that Floyd’s heart and lungs stopped “in the setting” of the officers’ activities.“It was the stress of that interaction that tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and toxicological status,” he said.A veteran medical examiner, who previously worked in the Hennepin County office with Baker, testified on Friday that she agreed with Baker’s official cause of death—but thought it was solely due to the officers’ activities.Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefDr. Lindsey Thomas said drug levels were “very low” and his slow death over several minutes indicated that it wasn’t a heart attack. “This is not a sudden cardiac death,” she said.She said the mechanism of death was “asphyxia or low oxygen”—echoing testimony from an Illinois pulmonologist on Thursday who said Floyd’s lungs and breathing apparatus were slowly cut off by the combination of four factors: Chauvin’s left knee on Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s prone position during the arrest, Chauvin’s right knee on Floyd’s back, arm, and side, and the combination of handcuffs and the roadway acting like a vice for Floyd.“Put all together… what it means, to me, is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death,” Thomas said.After viewing videos of Floyd’s death, she could pinpoint the moment she saw an “anoxic brain reaction,” which looks like a twitch and is what the body does when the brain no longer has enough oxygen.Chauvin kept his knees on Floyd for several minutes after that moment, she said, even after another cop said there’s no pulse. “They maintain the position so, at that point, his heart has also stopped,” she said.Thomas said that “other significant conditions” are usually only included on death certificates for public health and research purposes, and none of them caused Floyd’s death.However, under cross-examination, she conceded that, if the police were taken out of the equation, she may have concluded that heart problems or drug use were the cause of death.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during the arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face a trial in August.Nelson has raised questions about whether the distressed crowd of bystanders and Floyd’s refusal to initially get into a squad car factored into Chauvin’s level of force. However, several current and former Minneapolis police officials, and use-of-force experts, have testified that it was not part of his training and was “totally unnecessary” once Floyd had stopped resisting.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.