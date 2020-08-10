    Advertisement

    Xperi: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Monday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

    The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.4 million.

    Xperi shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.82, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

