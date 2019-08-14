Is Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading At A 48% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $148.1m $157.5m $165.8m $173.3m $180.1m $186.6m $192.8m $198.9m $204.9m $211.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 6.35% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 4.5% Est @ 3.97% Est @ 3.6% Est @ 3.34% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.94% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11.41% $132.9 $126.9 $119.9 $112.4 $104.9 $97.6 $90.5 $83.8 $77.5 $71.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $1.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$211m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (11.4% – 2.7%) = US$2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$2.5b ÷ ( 1 + 11.4%)10 = $847.12m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is $1.87b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of $37.8. Relative to the current share price of $19.65, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Xperi as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.457. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.