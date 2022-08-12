Xperi Holding's (NASDAQ:XPER) Dividend Will Be $0.05

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 19th of September. The dividend yield will be 1.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Xperi Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Xperi Holding is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 172.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Xperi Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 40% per annum. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Xperi Holding's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Xperi Holding analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

