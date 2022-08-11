Xperi Holding's (NASDAQ:XPER) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Xperi Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$86m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$211m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Xperi Holding has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Xperi Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Xperi Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 3.8%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 113% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Xperi Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Given the stock has declined 28% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

While Xperi Holding looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether XPER is currently trading for a fair price.

While Xperi Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

