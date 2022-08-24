XPON Technologies Group (ASX:XPN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether XPON Technologies Group (ASX:XPN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might XPON Technologies Group Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. XPON Technologies Group has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$8.2m in cash it held at June 2022. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$5.6m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 18 months from June 2022. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that XPON Technologies Group will reach cashflow breakeven in around 23 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is XPON Technologies Group Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that XPON Technologies Group increased its cash burn by 464% in the last twelve months. Of course, the truly verdant revenue growth of 145% in that time may well justify the growth spend. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For XPON Technologies Group To Raise More Cash For Growth?

XPON Technologies Group seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

XPON Technologies Group's cash burn of AU$5.6m is about 10.0% of its AU$56m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is XPON Technologies Group's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way XPON Technologies Group is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for XPON Technologies Group that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

